Delhi Brings In Fuel Limits And Higher Parking Charges To Tackle Winter Pollution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi announces framework to combat severe winter pollution annually.

Doubled parking fees, no fuel without PUC, ban non-BS VI.

Staggered office timings, ban open burning, strict construction rules.

New Delhi: Doubled parking charges, ban on entry of non-BS VI-compliant goods vehicles, no fuel without PUC certificates and staggered office timings are among a slew of measures announced by the Delhi government on Friday as part of its plan to combat winter pollution.

The measures under the 'Proactive Winter Air Quality Management Framework' will generally remain in force for four months from November.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a statement that Delhi's air quality has remained severely affected during the period from November to February for several years, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently reaching 'very poor' and 'severe' categories.

Since these conditions recur every year, the Delhi government has adopted a strategy based on advance preparedness, timely interventions and better coordination rather than relying solely on emergency responses, she said.

The restrictions and arrangements are being communicated months before winters set in so that people do not face inconvenience later, she added.

The framework guidelines notified under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, will generally remain in force every year from November 1 to February 28 and will operate alongside the Graded Response Action Plan of the Commission for Air Quality Management, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Under the framework, only vehicles possessing a valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC) will be able to buy fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi.

Non-BS VI commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the city between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027. However, CNG vehicles, electric vehicles, emergency service vehicles and those engaged in government work will be exempt from this restriction, Gupta said.

To improve the air quality during winters and discourage excessive use of private vehicles, charges at authorised parking facilities will be doubled from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027, she said.

A staggered office timing system, ban on open burning of garbage and biomass, advanced planning for dust control and construction activities are also part of the framework.

The staggered office timings will be introduced to reduce traffic pressure, streamline commuting and strengthen pollution-control efforts. Under this arrangement, government and private offices will operate with a maximum of 50 per cent physical attendance, while the remaining employees may work from home, the statement said.

Essential and emergency services will be exempt from these provisions.

All resident welfare associations (RWAs), institutions, establishments, contractors and agencies will be required to take necessary steps to prevent open burning within their respective areas.

Field surveillance and drone-based monitoring will be strengthened to detect and prevent incidents of open burning. Those violating the rules will face environmental compensation charges as well as other penal action under applicable laws, the CM said.

Special attention must be paid to discouraging the common winter practice of security personnel and other workers lighting fires for warmth and suitable alternative heating arrangements should be ensured, she said.

According to the statement, all construction and demolition activities will comply with prescribed environmental standards and dust control measures from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027.

It said additional restrictions may be imposed on such activities between December 10, 2026, and January 20, 2027 -- the period when the pollution levels are expected to remain particularly high.

The movement of vehicles carrying construction material may also be regulated during periods of elevated pollution. In addition, anti-smog guns, mist suppression systems and other dust-control measures will be mandatory at large commercial high-rise buildings and major construction sites, it added.

With the announcement of the framework, Gupta said the government has now clearly outlined the measures that may be taken if the pollution levels rise between November and February, the arrangements that could be implemented, and what will be expected from different sectors.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)