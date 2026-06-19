A 45-year-old domestic help was allegedly beaten to death with a cricket bat and stabbed multiple times by a dermatologist at his residence in southeast Delhi's upscale Mount Kailash area on Thursday, police said. Investigators are examining whether the accused doctor's long-standing mental health issues contributed to the crime.

The accused, identified as Dr Manish Gupta, was taken into custody from the spot and allegedly confessed to the murder of Meena, who had been working at his residence for nearly 15 years.

According to a report by the Times Of India, Gupta was found sitting on the stairs inside the building when the police reached the spot. "Mujhe faansi dedo (hang me)," he told the cops.

Doctor Found Near Victim's Body

According to police, the incident came to light around 11.36 am when a resident informed authorities that a woman was lying in a pool of blood on the terrace of a neighbouring building.

A police team rushed to the scene and found the victim dead. Dr Gupta was present near the body when officers arrived and was immediately detained.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said a cricket bat and a knife believed to have been used in the murder were recovered from the spot.

"The accused acted alone in the murder and there is no evidence of involvement of any other person," the officer said.

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Mental Health Angle Emerges

Police said Gupta has been undergoing treatment for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) for nearly a decade and has been on antidepressant medication.

Investigators are examining his psychiatric history and treatment records to determine whether his mental condition played any role in the killing.

The police also dismissed speculation that the murder was linked to allegations of black magic or negative energy.

"There is no evidence to support claims that the victim was targeted due to suspicions related to black magic or superstition," officials said.

Son, Wife Not Linked To Crime

Police clarified that the doctor's son, who is in his early 20s, had no role in the incident and was not present during the attack.

The accused's wife, an Ayurvedic dermatologist, was also away from the residence when the crime occurred.

Investigators are still trying to establish whether an argument or confrontation preceded the killing.

Neighbours Heard Screams

Residents and domestic workers in the area said cries for help were heard from the terrace shortly before the incident was discovered.

Several people living in nearby buildings reported hearing screams and noticing unusual activity before the police arrived.

The murder has shocked residents of the neighbourhood, particularly because it comes just two months after the rape and murder of a 22-year-old IIT graduate and daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in the nearby Kailash Hills area.

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Family Demands Justice

Meena's family members expressed grief and disbelief over her death.

"I don't exactly know what happened. She was fine when she left. Someone called me and said she is dead," her son Robin said.

"She had been working there for the past 15 years. My friend called and told me that my mother had been killed. She had left home as usual in the morning. I still cannot believe it," he added.

Meena's brother, Shubho Dhargal, questioned the circumstances surrounding the murder and said family members were initially unable to see her body.

"When I reached there, police did not allow me to see her body. We only came to know later what had happened," he said.

Investigation Continues

Police are analysing CCTV footage from nearby buildings and recording statements from neighbours, family members, domestic workers and the individual who alerted authorities.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, which investigators hope will provide further details about the nature and sequence of injuries.

Police deployed additional personnel after some protesters raised slogans demanding justice and questioned the pace of the investigation.

Officials said further investigation is underway.