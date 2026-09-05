Delhi Braces For More Rain As IMD Issues Red Alert; Temp Drops, Over 200 Flights Delayed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi experienced rain, IMD issued red alert for more showers.

Nine Delhi-bound flights diverted due to poor weather conditions.

Rain significantly lowered Delhi's minimum temperature by several degrees.

Delhi's Air Quality Index remained satisfactory despite disruptions.

Delhi woke up to rain on Saturday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for more showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the national capital, with the weather also disrupting flight operations.

The rain brought down Delhi's minimum temperature to 24.8 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees lower than the previous day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD data, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 0.7 mm of rain between 11:30 pm on Friday and 5:30 am on Saturday. It recorded another 1.3 mm in the following three hours till 8:30 am.

Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees lower than the previous day. Lodhi Road recorded 24.7 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar recorded 24 degrees, a three-degree drop from the previous day.

There was little rainfall overnight across several other weather stations in the national capital.

An IMD official said light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, is likely across Delhi.

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Over 200 Flights Delayed At IGI Airport

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were also affected by the heavy rain, with more than 200 flights running behind schedule on Saturday.



According to the update, 70 arrival flights and 130 departure flights were delayed, with heavy rain affecting landing and take-off schedules at the airport.

IndiGo issued a travel advisory in view of the incessant rain, warning passengers of possible delays.

Travel Advisory



Bad weather is currently affecting #Delhi, leading to possible delays in flight operations.



Our teams are closely monitoring the situation, if you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website via https://t.co/MDv6zfNvLQ or app… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 5, 2026

Poor weather conditions affected flight operations, with four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Lucknow and five to Jaipur.

QP 1821, operating from Bengaluru to Delhi, landed in Lucknow at 4:37 pm after receiving permission from Lucknow ATC.

Air India flight AI 484 from Ludhiana to Delhi reached Lucknow at 4:50 pm and departed for Delhi at 5:51 pm after weather conditions improved.

Air India flight AI 2516 from Indore to Delhi arrived in Lucknow at 4:58 pm, while AI 2541, operating from Hyderabad to Delhi, landed there at 5:06 pm.

Lucknow and Jaipur were used as diversion airports for Delhi-bound flights amid the weather disruption.

AQI Remains Satisfactory

Despite the rain and disruption to flight operations, Delhi's air quality remained in the satisfactory category on Saturday morning.

The city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 59 at 9 am, compared with the 24-hour average AQI of 71 recorded at 4 pm on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

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