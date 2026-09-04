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English NewsNewsWorldIndia Hits Back At Birmingham Mayor Over Kashmir Remark: ‘Our Position Is Clear’

India Hits Back At Birmingham Mayor Over Kashmir Remark: ‘Our Position Is Clear’

Chaudhry, the mayor of Birmingham, Britain's second-largest city, had described Kashmir as part of Pakistan at an event last month.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Birmingham Mayor Zakir Chaudhry made controversial remarks on Kashmir.
  • India strongly reiterated Jammu and Kashmir's integral status.

A controversial remark on Kashmir by Birmingham Mayor Zakir Chaudhry has drawn a strong response from India, with the Ministry of External Affairs reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of the country.

Chaudhry, the mayor of Birmingham, Britain's second-largest city, had described Kashmir as part of Pakistan at an event last month.

Responding to the remark, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's position on the Kashmir issue remained clear.

‘Kashmir Is Ours, Pakistan Is Ours’: Mayor’s Remark

Zakir Chaudhry had said, “Our ancestors fought for our country. Kashmir is ours, Pakistan is ours, and the army is ours. I appeal to the Pakistani government and the Kashmiri side to sit down at the negotiating table and talk. Only through dialogue can problems be resolved.”

Following Chaudhry's statement, many UK citizens also demanded his deportation.

MEA Reiterates India’s Position On J&K, Ladakh

Speaking on Thursday (September 4, 2026), MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India's position on the Kashmir issue is clear. All of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are part of India and are integral parts of India. As far as our policy towards Pakistan is concerned, we are well aware of our position on this issue.”

Who Is Birmingham Mayor Zakir Chaudhry?

Zakir Chaudhry was sworn in as the 116th Mayor of Birmingham in May 2026.

Chaudhry was born in Pakistan and moved to the UK in 1969, at the age of approximately 14. He has been involved in politics, business and social work.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did India react strongly to a remark by Birmingham Mayor Zakir Chaudhry?

India reacted strongly because Mayor Zakir Chaudhry described Kashmir as part of Pakistan at an event last month. India's Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of the country.

What is India's official position on the Kashmir issue?

India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that all of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India. India's position on this issue remains clear.

Who is Zakir Chaudhry?

Zakir Chaudhry is the 116th Mayor of Birmingham, sworn in May 2026. He was born in Pakistan and moved to the UK in 1969, becoming involved in politics, business, and social work.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
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India Hits Back At Birmingham Mayor Birmingham Mayor Kashmir Remark Our Position Is Clear
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