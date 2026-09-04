India Hits Back At Birmingham Mayor Over Kashmir Remark: ‘Our Position Is Clear’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Birmingham Mayor Zakir Chaudhry made controversial remarks on Kashmir.

India strongly reiterated Jammu and Kashmir's integral status.

A controversial remark on Kashmir by Birmingham Mayor Zakir Chaudhry has drawn a strong response from India, with the Ministry of External Affairs reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of the country.

Chaudhry, the mayor of Birmingham, Britain's second-largest city, had described Kashmir as part of Pakistan at an event last month.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the comments of the Mayor of Birmingham, Zaker Choudhry, regarding Kashmir, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "On Kashmir, we know where India stands. The whole of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are parts of India, which are integral to India and… pic.twitter.com/lcRG5xNzMZ — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026

Responding to the remark, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's position on the Kashmir issue remained clear.

‘Kashmir Is Ours, Pakistan Is Ours’: Mayor’s Remark

Zakir Chaudhry had said, “Our ancestors fought for our country. Kashmir is ours, Pakistan is ours, and the army is ours. I appeal to the Pakistani government and the Kashmiri side to sit down at the negotiating table and talk. Only through dialogue can problems be resolved.”

Following Chaudhry's statement, many UK citizens also demanded his deportation.

MEA Reiterates India’s Position On J&K, Ladakh

Speaking on Thursday (September 4, 2026), MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India's position on the Kashmir issue is clear. All of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are part of India and are integral parts of India. As far as our policy towards Pakistan is concerned, we are well aware of our position on this issue.”

Who Is Birmingham Mayor Zakir Chaudhry?

Zakir Chaudhry was sworn in as the 116th Mayor of Birmingham in May 2026.

Chaudhry was born in Pakistan and moved to the UK in 1969, at the age of approximately 14. He has been involved in politics, business and social work.