Delhi experienced heavy rains and dark clouds on Friday. The IMD issued a red alert for intense rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
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Delhi Rains: Waterlogging At Indira Gandhi International Airport, Flights Diverted; IMD Issues Red Alert | WATCH
Delhi saw heavy rain on Friday as the IMD issued a red alert for intense showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds. IGI Airport was waterlogged, while nine flights were diverted.
- Heavy rains lashed Delhi, IMD issued red alert.
- Delhi's IGI airport heavily waterlogged, diverting nine flights.
- Noida, Ghaziabad under orange alert amid continued rainfall.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the weather situation in Delhi on Friday?
How did the heavy rains affect operations at IGI Airport?
Indira Gandhi International Airport became heavily waterlogged, impacting flight operations. Nine flights were diverted between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad.
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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