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English NewsCitiesDelhi Rains: Waterlogging At Indira Gandhi International Airport, Flights Diverted; IMD Issues Red Alert | WATCH

Delhi Rains: Waterlogging At Indira Gandhi International Airport, Flights Diverted; IMD Issues Red Alert | WATCH

Delhi saw heavy rain on Friday as the IMD issued a red alert for intense showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds. IGI Airport was waterlogged, while nine flights were diverted.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heavy rains lashed Delhi, IMD issued red alert.
  • Delhi's IGI airport heavily waterlogged, diverting nine flights.
  • Noida, Ghaziabad under orange alert amid continued rainfall.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday as dark clouds blanketed the national capital, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for intense rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds later in the day.

People stepping out for Janmashtami celebrations were caught in the sudden downpour, with rain-soaked roads, umbrellas dotting the streets and people rushing for shelter as the showers intensified.

Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist Killed In Budgam Encounter, AK Rifle And War-Like Stores Recovered

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Strong Winds

According to the IMD’s three-hourly rainfall data, Palam recorded 3.4 mm of rain between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, while Najafgarh received 0.5 mm between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. Most other monitoring stations recorded no rainfall during these periods.

In its short-range forecast issued at 2.15 pm, the weather office said light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning were expected at many places between 2.15 pm and 4.15 pm, with heavy rain likely at isolated locations, PTI reported.

Another spell of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning was forecast at most places between 5 pm and 8 pm, with heavy rain at isolated places.

The IMD also forecast moderate rainfall at most places, with 50-100 mm of heavy rain at a few locations, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over the following three hours.

Also Read: Delhi Police Detains Swatantra Bhardwaj In Bulandshahr In Nishu Azad Case

IGI Airport Waterlogged, Flights Diverted

The adverse weather also affected flight operations in Delhi, with the Indira Gandhi International Airport becoming heavily waterlogged after several hours of rain.

Visuals from the airport showed passengers pushing luggage trolleys through ankle-deep water.

Nine flights were diverted between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm — four to Jaipur, four to Lucknow and one to Ahmedabad.

Air India issued an advisory to passengers, warning that flights to and from Delhi could be affected due to adverse weather conditions.

Noida, Ghaziabad Under Orange Alert

The IMD also placed Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Ghaziabad under an orange warning, according to the nowcast available on its website around 3.30 pm.

However, no weather warning was issued for Haryana’s Gurugram.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the weather situation in Delhi on Friday?

Delhi experienced heavy rains and dark clouds on Friday. The IMD issued a red alert for intense rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

How did the heavy rains affect operations at IGI Airport?

Indira Gandhi International Airport became heavily waterlogged, impacting flight operations. Nine flights were diverted between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Waterlogging IMD Indira Gandhi Airport
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