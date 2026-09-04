Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday as dark clouds blanketed the national capital, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for intense rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds later in the day.

People stepping out for Janmashtami celebrations were caught in the sudden downpour, with rain-soaked roads, umbrellas dotting the streets and people rushing for shelter as the showers intensified.

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IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Strong Winds

According to the IMD’s three-hourly rainfall data, Palam recorded 3.4 mm of rain between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, while Najafgarh received 0.5 mm between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. Most other monitoring stations recorded no rainfall during these periods.

In its short-range forecast issued at 2.15 pm, the weather office said light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning were expected at many places between 2.15 pm and 4.15 pm, with heavy rain likely at isolated locations, PTI reported.

Another spell of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning was forecast at most places between 5 pm and 8 pm, with heavy rain at isolated places.

The IMD also forecast moderate rainfall at most places, with 50-100 mm of heavy rain at a few locations, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over the following three hours.

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IGI Airport Waterlogged, Flights Diverted

The adverse weather also affected flight operations in Delhi, with the Indira Gandhi International Airport becoming heavily waterlogged after several hours of rain.

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging witnessed at Indira Gandhi International Airport after heavy rainfall lashed the national capital. pic.twitter.com/vejJpM2W2l — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026

Visuals from the airport showed passengers pushing luggage trolleys through ankle-deep water.

Nine flights were diverted between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm — four to Jaipur, four to Lucknow and one to Ahmedabad.

Air India issued an advisory to passengers, warning that flights to and from Delhi could be affected due to adverse weather conditions.

Noida, Ghaziabad Under Orange Alert

The IMD also placed Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Ghaziabad under an orange warning, according to the nowcast available on its website around 3.30 pm.

However, no weather warning was issued for Haryana’s Gurugram.