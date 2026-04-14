Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: These Routes Will Be Affected Due To Ambedkar Jayanti Procession

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Traffic advisory issued for central Delhi on Tuesday.

Procession marking BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary.

Roads diversions and restrictions from 9 am to 7 pm.

Commuters advised to use alternative routes, metro.

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for parts of central Delhi on Tuesday in view of a procession marking the 135th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

According to the advisory, a public gathering will be held at Ramlila Maidan between 11 am and 3 pm, following which a procession will proceed towards Dr Ambedkar Bhawan.

Ambedkar Jayanti Procession To Pass Through These Routes

The procession will pass through several key routes, including Ajmeri Gate, Shradhanand Market, Khari Baoli, Qutub Road, Sadar Bazar, Bara Tooti Chowk, Pahari Dhiraj, Filmistan Cinema, East Park Road, DBG Road, Guru Ravidas Marg, Arya Samaj Road and Rani Jhansi Road.

Also Read: Traffic Diversions Announced Ahead Of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Inauguration; Check Alternate Routes

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 9 am to 7 pm on major roads such as JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate, Minto Road, Qutub Road, Rani Jhansi Road, East Park Road and DBG Road. Authorities said diversions will be implemented as required, and entry of heavy vehicles may be restricted at key points like Delhi Gate, Minto Road and Ajmeri Gate.

The police have also issued strict parking guidelines for the event. Visitors have been advised to park their vehicles at Mata Sundari College parking. Any vehicle found parked improperly on the roads will be towed away.

Commuters have been urged to avoid these routes, follow traffic instructions, and use alternative roads to prevent congestion. The Delhi Police has also recommended using the metro to avoid delays during peak hours.

Also Read: Planning A Dehradun Trip? Here’s How Much You’ll Pay On New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway