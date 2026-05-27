UP: Temples Shut, Protests Intensify After Priest Booked In POCSO Case In Saharanpur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saharanpur temple priest faces POCSO charges, sparking protests.

Temples closed by communities opposing alleged false accusation.

Protesters cite land dispute and allege Bhim Army influence.

Community announces protest, police on high alert.

UP News: Tensions are rising in Saharanpur after a case under the POCSO Act was registered against a temple priest, triggering protests by members of the Brahmin and Rajput communities.

Several temples across urban and rural areas of the district were reportedly shut after morning prayers as part of the protest. Priests also put up notice boards outside temples announcing the symbolic closure in opposition to the police action.

Members of the Brahmin community claimed this was the first time in Uttar Pradesh that temples had been closed on such a large scale in protest against an incident. Protesters said the matter was no longer limited to one priest, but had become an issue concerning the dignity and security of the entire Brahmin community.

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Protest Against POCSO Case On Priest

Community members alleged that the case registered against 65-year-old priest Vijay Tiwari, associated with a temple in the Dehat Kotwali area, was actually linked to a land dispute and was now being given a different angle.

According to protesters, there had been a long-running dispute over land near the temple, and efforts were now being made to turn the issue into a caste-related controversy.

Demonstrators also accused Bhim Army of influencing the police, alleging that authorities registered the POCSO case without conducting a fair investigation. Protesters claimed an elderly priest had been made an accused without a detailed probe, leading to widespread anger within the community.

Some protesters further alleged that incidents of harassment against Brahmins were increasing in the state and described the agitation as a decisive battle for the community’s rights and respect.

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Massive Protest Announced in Saharanpur

Protesters said the government was not listening to their concerns and alleged that political leaders who seek support from the Brahmin community had remained silent on the issue.

As part of the agitation, community groups announced a major protest beginning at 11 am and declared plans to surround the office of the Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in protest against the alleged assault on the priest and the registration of the case.

In view of the protests, the police administration has been placed on high alert. Additional security personnel have been deployed in both urban and rural areas of the district.

Police officials said the matter was being investigated impartially and further action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.