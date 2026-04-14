Planning A Dehradun Trip? Here’s How Much You’ll Pay On New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on April 14.

One-way toll for cars on new expressway is Rs 675.

Expressway travel time reduced from 6-7 hours to 2.5 hours.

Annual FASTag passes offer savings for frequent travellers.

The much-awaited Delhi–Dehradun Expressway is finally set to open, bringing relief and excitement to travellers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway on April 14, after which it will be fully accessible to the public.

As the launch nears, toll charges on the expressway have become a major talking point. If you’re planning a quick weekend getaway to the hills, it’s a good idea to check your FASTag balance in advance.

How Much One Way Trip To Dehrdaun Cost?

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that a one-way trip from Delhi to Dehradun will cost around Rs 675. A round trip within 24 hours will cost approximately ₹1,010, making it one of the more expensive highway routes in the country.

Stretching nearly 210 km, the expressway aims to make travel between Delhi and Dehradun faster and smoother. Toll charges vary depending on vehicle type. Cars and SUVs will pay around ₹670–675 one way, while return charges within 24 hours could be around ₹335. Light commercial vehicles and minibuses may pay around ₹1,100, while buses and two-axle trucks could be charged over ₹2,300. Notably, the stretch between Akshardham and Loni border will remain toll-free.

FASTag Passes

For frequent travellers, FASTag passes could offer savings. The annual FASTag pass, priced at ₹3,075, is valid for one year or up to 200 trips. Monthly or local passes may also help regular commuters save up to 30–40% on toll costs.

The higher toll rates are largely due to the complex construction of the expressway, which passes through the Shivalik forest region and hilly terrain using advanced engineering. However, the biggest advantage is time—what once took 6–7 hours can now be covered in just about 2.5 hours, making the cost worthwhile for many travellers.