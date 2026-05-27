Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Incident occurs amid focus on Twisha Sharma death probe.

IPS Officer's Teen Daughter Found Hanging In Bhopal Residence, Phone Being Examined

A 16-year-old girl, the daughter of senior IPS officer Sanjeev Kanchan, was found dead after allegedly hanging herself at the family’s government residence in Bhopal on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at the family’s bungalow in the Char Imli area under the jurisdiction of Habibganj police station.

According to officials, the teenager was discovered hanging inside the residence. She was rushed for medical assistance, but doctors declared her dead.

Police said no suicide note has been recovered so far and the exact reason behind the extreme step remains unclear. Investigators are currently examining the teenager’s mobile phone and digital activity to ascertain possible circumstances leading to the incident.

Her father, Sanjeev Kanchan, is presently posted as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) at the Police Headquarters (PHQ), while her mother Renuka Kanchan is serving as Registrar, Gas Relief.

Officials said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Twisha Sharma Case Adds To Focus On High-Profile Death Probes

The incident comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh is already witnessing intense public attention over the high-profile death case of Twisha Sharma.

In the latest development in the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation has intensified its probe after formally taking over the investigation following directions from the Supreme Court. The CBI has begun ground-level investigation in Bhopal, inspected the alleged crime scene, and recorded statements of family members.

Investigators have also questioned accused husband Samarth Singh regarding several aspects of the case, including alleged financial disputes and claims related to Twisha’s mental condition after an abortion, according to sources linked to the SIT probe.

The CBI is additionally examining allegations of procedural lapses in the initial local police investigation, with reports suggesting that officials scrutinised handling of evidence and case records during the early phase of the probe.