All liquor shops in Delhi will be closed on May 28 (Thursday) to observe Eid al-Adha.
Delhi Dry Day: No Liquor Sales Tomorrow, Government Declares Dry Day
The notified dry days include Buddha Purnima, Eid al-Adha, Muharram, Independence Day, and Janmashtami.
- Delhi liquor shops to close May 28 for Eid al-Adha.
- Five dry days scheduled May-September for liquor sales.
- Closures include Buddha Purnima, Muharram, Independence Day.
- Hotels serving liquor to residents remain exceptions.
All liquor shops in Delhi will be closed on May 28 (Thursday) on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The Delhi government had announced five dry days over between May and September during which liquor shops and licensed outlets across the national capital will remain closed.
According to an order issued by the Delhi Excise Department under Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, the notified dry days include Buddha Purnima, Eid al-Adha, Muharram, Independence Day, and Janmashtami.
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As per the notification, liquor sales will remain prohibited on:
Buddha Purnima — May 1
Bakrid (Id-ul-Zuha) — May 27
Muharram — June 26
Independence Day — August 15
Janmashtami — September 9
The order stated that all liquor vends and licensed premises in Delhi must remain closed on these dates and license holders have been directed to prominently display the dry day notice at their establishments.
Dry Day Exemptions
However, the restriction will not apply to the service of liquor to residents staying in hotels holding L-15 and L-15F licences, the notification clarified.
The announcement comes ahead of Bakrid celebrations, with authorities enforcing the standard dry day regulations observed during major religious and national occasions in the capital.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will liquor shops in Delhi be closed for Eid al-Adha?
How many dry days are there in Delhi between May and September?
The Delhi government has announced five dry days between May and September for liquor sales.
Which festivals are designated as dry days in Delhi?
The dry days include Buddha Purnima, Eid al-Adha, Muharram, Independence Day, and Janmashtami.
Are there any exceptions to the dry day closures?
Yes, the restriction does not apply to the service of liquor to residents staying in hotels with L-15 and L-15F licenses.