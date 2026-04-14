Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway inauguration today by Prime Minister Modi.

Expressway cuts Delhi-Dehradun travel time to just 2.5 hours.

Traffic diversions implemented for smooth flow during inaugural period.

Commuters advised to follow alternate routes to avoid congestion.

Delhi Dehradun Expressway Live: With the much-anticipated Delhi-Dehradun Expressway set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, authorities have issued a detailed traffic advisory to manage the expected surge in vehicular movement. The 213-km-long expressway, built at a cost of around Rs 12,000 crore, is expected to significantly cut travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to about 2.5 hours, while the journey to Haridwar may be reduced to nearly 2 hours.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the opening phase, police have implemented several diversions across key routes leading to Dehradun. Commuters have been advised to follow these alternate routes to avoid congestion and delays.

Dehradun Vehicles Diverted

Vehicles travelling from Muzaffarnagar towards Dehradun are being diverted from Rampur Tiraha via Purkazi, Manglaur, Roorkee and Haridwar. Similarly, traffic from Deoband-Nangal heading to Dehradun is being rerouted from Kolki Bypass through Gagalheri, Bhagwanpur, Roorkee and Haridwar.

For vehicles coming from Saharanpur, movement towards Dehradun is being directed via Gagalheri Tiraha and Bhagwanpur Tiraha, further leading to Roorkee and Haridwar. Those travelling from Behat via Chhutmalpur are being diverted through Badkalan underpass towards Bhagwanpur and then onward to Roorkee and Haridwar.

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Traffic from Yamunanagar will be guided via Paonta Sahib to reach Dehradun. Meanwhile, vehicles heading from Dehradun towards Saharanpur via Biharigarh are being redirected towards Rishikesh and Haridwar.

Commuters travelling from Delhi and Shamli towards Dehradun are being diverted near Babri on the Shamli-Muzaffarnagar bypass, routing them through Muzaffarnagar highway towards Roorkee and Haridwar.

Authorities have urged drivers to strictly follow the diversion plan to ensure a hassle-free journey and avoid traffic snarls during the inaugural period.