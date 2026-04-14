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HomeCitiesTraffic Diversions Announced Ahead Of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Inauguration; Check Alternate Routes

Traffic Diversions Announced Ahead Of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Inauguration; Check Alternate Routes

Vehicles travelling from Muzaffarnagar towards Dehradun are being diverted from Rampur Tiraha via Purkazi, Manglaur, Roorkee and Haridwar.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway inauguration today by Prime Minister Modi.
  • Expressway cuts Delhi-Dehradun travel time to just 2.5 hours.
  • Traffic diversions implemented for smooth flow during inaugural period.
  • Commuters advised to follow alternate routes to avoid congestion.

Delhi Dehradun Expressway Live: With the much-anticipated Delhi-Dehradun Expressway set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, authorities have issued a detailed traffic advisory to manage the expected surge in vehicular movement. The 213-km-long expressway, built at a cost of around Rs 12,000 crore, is expected to significantly cut travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to about 2.5 hours, while the journey to Haridwar may be reduced to nearly 2 hours.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the opening phase, police have implemented several diversions across key routes leading to Dehradun. Commuters have been advised to follow these alternate routes to avoid congestion and delays.

Dehradun Vehicles Diverted 

Vehicles travelling from Muzaffarnagar towards Dehradun are being diverted from Rampur Tiraha via Purkazi, Manglaur, Roorkee and Haridwar. Similarly, traffic from Deoband-Nangal heading to Dehradun is being rerouted from Kolki Bypass through Gagalheri, Bhagwanpur, Roorkee and Haridwar.

For vehicles coming from Saharanpur, movement towards Dehradun is being directed via Gagalheri Tiraha and Bhagwanpur Tiraha, further leading to Roorkee and Haridwar. Those travelling from Behat via Chhutmalpur are being diverted through Badkalan underpass towards Bhagwanpur and then onward to Roorkee and Haridwar.

Also Read: Planning A Dehradun Trip? Here’s How Much You’ll Pay On New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Traffic from Yamunanagar will be guided via Paonta Sahib to reach Dehradun. Meanwhile, vehicles heading from Dehradun towards Saharanpur via Biharigarh are being redirected towards Rishikesh and Haridwar.

Commuters travelling from Delhi and Shamli towards Dehradun are being diverted near Babri on the Shamli-Muzaffarnagar bypass, routing them through Muzaffarnagar highway towards Roorkee and Haridwar.

Authorities have urged drivers to strictly follow the diversion plan to ensure a hassle-free journey and avoid traffic snarls during the inaugural period.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total length of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway?

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is 213 km long. It was built at a cost of around Rs 12,000 crore.

How much time will the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway save?

The expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to approximately 2.5 hours. The journey to Haridwar may take around 2 hours.

Are there any traffic diversions in place for the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway inauguration?

Yes, police have implemented several diversions on key routes leading to Dehradun to manage traffic flow. Commuters are advised to follow alternate routes to avoid delays.

Where are vehicles from Muzaffarnagar towards Dehradun being diverted?

Vehicles from Muzaffarnagar to Dehradun are diverted from Rampur Tiraha via Purkazi, Manglaur, Roorkee, and Haridwar.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Nitin Gadkari Pushkar Singh Dhami Delhi Dehradun Expressway Delhi Dehradun Expressway News Delhi Dehradun Expressway Cost Delhi Dehradun Expressway Toll Price Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Traffic Advisory Delhi Dehradun Expressway Inauguration
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