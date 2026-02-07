Yes, Delhi commuters may face traffic disruptions on Monday, February 9th, due to an official function at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal in Rajghat.
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Diversions Likely Near ITO, IP Flyover On February 9
According to the traffic advisory, special arrangements will be in place between 10 am and 12 pm, with diversions imposed depending on the movement of dignitaries.
Commuters across Delhi may face traffic disruptions on Monday, February 9, as the Delhi Traffic Police have announced restrictions and diversions in view of an official function at the Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal in Rajghat.
Key Junctions Likely To Be Affected
The Delhi Traffic Police said commuters may encounter diversions at several major intersections, including:
- ITO Chowk
- Delhi Gate
- Guru Nanak Chowk
- Shanti Van Chowk
- IP Flyover
Roads Where Restrictions May Apply
The advisory said restrictions and diversions may also be imposed on the following stretches:
- Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
- Shanti Van Chowk to IP Flyover
- Delhi Gate to N S Marg
- Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg
- Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass
- Surrounding roads in the area
Regulatory measures may also apply on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Nishad Raj Marg and nearby stretches, the advisory said.
Advisory For Commuters
Commuters travelling towards the New Delhi Railway Station and the New Delhi district have been advised to plan their journeys in advance.
Motorists have also been urged to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic police personnel deployed at key intersections.
Traffic Diversions On February 7
The Delhi Traffic Police also announced traffic diversions on Saturday, February 7, in connection with the Inaugural Celebration of the Alumni Association, Faculty of Law, at Delhi University’s North Campus.
Special traffic arrangements will be in place from 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm on Saturday, according to the advisory.
Commuters have been advised to follow diversions, plan their travel in advance and stay updated through official Delhi Traffic Police channels. Emergency vehicles will be facilitated during the period.
