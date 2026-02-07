Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Traffic Advisory: Diversions Likely Near ITO, IP Flyover On February 9

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Diversions Likely Near ITO, IP Flyover On February 9

According to the traffic advisory, special arrangements will be in place between 10 am and 12 pm, with diversions imposed depending on the movement of dignitaries.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Commuters across Delhi may face traffic disruptions on Monday, February 9, as the Delhi Traffic Police have announced restrictions and diversions in view of an official function at the Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal in Rajghat.

According to the traffic advisory, special arrangements will be in place between 10 am and 12 pm, with diversions imposed depending on the movement of dignitaries.

Key Junctions Likely To Be Affected

The Delhi Traffic Police said commuters may encounter diversions at several major intersections, including:

  • ITO Chowk
  • Delhi Gate
  • Guru Nanak Chowk
  • Shanti Van Chowk
  • IP Flyover

Roads Where Restrictions May Apply

The advisory said restrictions and diversions may also be imposed on the following stretches:

  • Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
  • Shanti Van Chowk to IP Flyover
  • Delhi Gate to N S Marg
  • Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg
  • Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass
  • Surrounding roads in the area

Regulatory measures may also apply on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Nishad Raj Marg and nearby stretches, the advisory said.

Advisory For Commuters

Commuters travelling towards the New Delhi Railway Station and the New Delhi district have been advised to plan their journeys in advance.

Motorists have also been urged to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic police personnel deployed at key intersections.

Traffic Diversions On February 7

The Delhi Traffic Police also announced traffic diversions on Saturday, February 7, in connection with the Inaugural Celebration of the Alumni Association, Faculty of Law, at Delhi University’s North Campus.

Special traffic arrangements will be in place from 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm on Saturday, according to the advisory.

Commuters have been advised to follow diversions, plan their travel in advance and stay updated through official Delhi Traffic Police channels. Emergency vehicles will be facilitated during the period.

Related Video

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest

Frequently Asked Questions

Will there be traffic disruptions in Delhi on Monday, February 9th?

Yes, Delhi commuters may face traffic disruptions on Monday, February 9th, due to an official function at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal in Rajghat.

What time will traffic disruptions occur on February 9th?

Special traffic arrangements and potential diversions will be in place between 10 am and 12 pm on Monday, February 9th.

Which key junctions might be affected by diversions on February 9th?

Key junctions likely to be affected include ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, and the IP Flyover.

Are there any specific roads where restrictions may apply on February 9th?

Restrictions may apply on roads such as Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Shanti Van Chowk to IP Flyover, Delhi Gate to N S Marg, and surrounding roads in the Rajghat area.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Traffic Advisory February 9 Diversions Likely Near ITO IP Flyover
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
News
PM Modi Wins Hearts In Malaysia With Tamil Bonding, Warm Banter
PM Modi Wins Hearts In Malaysia With Tamil Bonding, Warm Banter
News
Faridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses
Faridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses
News
‘You Are The Two-Rupee Beggar’: Owaisi Targets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya Muslim’ Remark
‘You Are The Two-Rupee Beggar’: Owaisi Targets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya Muslim’ Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest
Maharashtra Politics: BJP’s First Woman Mayor Candidate Makes Strong Political Statement
Stray Dog Attack: Two Stray Dogs Attack 5-Year-Old Child Inside Housing Society
Janakpuri Incident: Contractor Rajesh Prajapati Arrested by Delhi Police
Mumbai Politics: Deputy Mayor Post Goes to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shankar Ghadi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget