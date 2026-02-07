Delhi Traffic Advisory: Diversions Likely Near ITO, IP Flyover On February 9

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Commuters across Delhi may face traffic disruptions on Monday, February 9, as the Delhi Traffic Police have announced restrictions and diversions in view of an official function at the Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal in Rajghat.

According to the traffic advisory, special arrangements will be in place between 10 am and 12 pm, with diversions imposed depending on the movement of dignitaries.

Key Junctions Likely To Be Affected

The Delhi Traffic Police said commuters may encounter diversions at several major intersections, including:

ITO Chowk

Delhi Gate

Guru Nanak Chowk

Shanti Van Chowk

IP Flyover

Roads Where Restrictions May Apply

The advisory said restrictions and diversions may also be imposed on the following stretches:

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Shanti Van Chowk to IP Flyover

Delhi Gate to N S Marg

Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg

Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass

Surrounding roads in the area

Regulatory measures may also apply on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Nishad Raj Marg and nearby stretches, the advisory said.

Advisory For Commuters

Commuters travelling towards the New Delhi Railway Station and the New Delhi district have been advised to plan their journeys in advance.

Motorists have also been urged to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic police personnel deployed at key intersections.

Traffic Diversions On February 7

The Delhi Traffic Police also announced traffic diversions on Saturday, February 7, in connection with the Inaugural Celebration of the Alumni Association, Faculty of Law, at Delhi University’s North Campus.

Special traffic arrangements will be in place from 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm on Saturday, according to the advisory.

Commuters have been advised to follow diversions, plan their travel in advance and stay updated through official Delhi Traffic Police channels. Emergency vehicles will be facilitated during the period.