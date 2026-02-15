IND vs PAK: Top 3 Indian Batsmen With Most T20 World Cup Runs Against Pakistan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The time for yet another India vs Pakistan encounter is here, and this time, it will be played at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Set to be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka, both sides feature players that build promise for an exciting fixture, just as IND vs PAK matches have been in the past.

India leads the head-to-head stats by a significant margin, and as we wait for their next clash to begin, let's take a look at three Indian batsmen who have greatly enjoyed taking to the field against their arch rival at the big stage.

Top 3 Indians With Most T20 WC Runs vs PAK

3) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team, and he retired from T20 Internationals in 2024 after winning the ICC T20 World Cup.

Prior to that, he faced Pakistan on 7 occasions in the tournament, in which he scored 81 runs.

2) Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is an explosive batsman with great wicket-keeping skills. He was also a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad under Rohit Sharma's leadership.

The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan in that campaign, and Pant, in fact, played a key role with the bat in the encounter. Overall, he has faced the arch rival twice, but has already equalled Rohit's tally of 81 runs in IND vs PAK T20 WC matches.

Rishabh Pant is not a part of the current Indian T20 World Cup 2026 team.

1) Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, unsurprisingly, tops yet another run-scoring chart. He has faced Pakistan 6 times in the T20 World Cup, and perhaps his most iconic outing was his unbeaten match-winning inning of 82 at the MCG in 2022.

Overall though, Kohli was amassed a whopping 312 runs against Pakistan in the tournament. He, too, retired from T20I cricket in 2024 after lifting the trophy.

