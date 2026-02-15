Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'India-US Trade Deal Drives Investor Trust Surge': PM Modi Hails Political Stability

‘India-US Trade Deal Drives Investor Trust Surge’: PM Modi Hails Political Stability

PM Modi says FTAs signed from strength, slams UPA-era failed talks, flags AI push, digital growth, defence modernisation

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in an exclusive interview with Press Trust of India, highlighted the sharp rise in India’s trade agreements with global partners, including the United States and the European Union, saying political stability and policy predictability have helped restore investor confidence. He added that India has signed free trade agreements with 38 countries, negotiating from a position of strength backed by growth in manufacturing, services, and the MSME sector.

FTA Export Push, UPA Swipe

Indian PM Narendra Modi also added that the FTAs are designed to expand export access for sectors such as textiles, leather, chemicals, handicrafts and gems. Taking a swipe at the United Progressive Alliance, Modi said earlier negotiations often began but later collapsed, delivering little real outcome despite prolonged talks. He said India is now negotiating from greater economic and strategic confidence.

Reform Roadmap, AI, Digital Push

The Prime Minister outlined three reform priorities for the next decade — structural reforms, deeper innovation and simpler governance. He said India’s digital transformation, particularly through UPI-led payment systems, has made the country a global digital leader, while expansion of computing power and data centre infrastructure is laying the foundation for a strong artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Women, Defence, Long-Term Strategy

Modi reiterated that women will play the most decisive role in building a Viksit Bharat, adding that women’s welfare guides every major policy decision of the government. On defence, he said the government is focused on modernisation and preparedness, stressing that recent budgets reflect long-term strategic planning rather than short-term compulsions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many free trade agreements has India signed?

India has signed free trade agreements with 38 countries. These agreements are designed to expand export access for various sectors.

What are India's three reform priorities for the next decade?

India's reform priorities for the next decade are structural reforms, deeper innovation, and simpler governance. These aim to drive further development.

What role do women play in India's development?

Women are expected to play a most decisive role in building a 'Viksit Bharat'. Women's welfare guides every major government policy decision.

What is the government's focus in the defense sector?

The government is focused on modernization and preparedness in the defense sector. Recent budgets reflect long-term strategic planning.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Free Trade Deal AI Push
