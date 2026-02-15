Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in an exclusive interview with Press Trust of India, highlighted the sharp rise in India’s trade agreements with global partners, including the United States and the European Union, saying political stability and policy predictability have helped restore investor confidence. He added that India has signed free trade agreements with 38 countries, negotiating from a position of strength backed by growth in manufacturing, services, and the MSME sector.

FTA Export Push, UPA Swipe

Indian PM Narendra Modi also added that the FTAs are designed to expand export access for sectors such as textiles, leather, chemicals, handicrafts and gems. Taking a swipe at the United Progressive Alliance, Modi said earlier negotiations often began but later collapsed, delivering little real outcome despite prolonged talks. He said India is now negotiating from greater economic and strategic confidence.

Reform Roadmap, AI, Digital Push

The Prime Minister outlined three reform priorities for the next decade — structural reforms, deeper innovation and simpler governance. He said India’s digital transformation, particularly through UPI-led payment systems, has made the country a global digital leader, while expansion of computing power and data centre infrastructure is laying the foundation for a strong artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Women, Defence, Long-Term Strategy

Modi reiterated that women will play the most decisive role in building a Viksit Bharat, adding that women’s welfare guides every major policy decision of the government. On defence, he said the government is focused on modernisation and preparedness, stressing that recent budgets reflect long-term strategic planning rather than short-term compulsions.