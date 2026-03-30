Delhi To Welcome April With Rain; Temperatures Likely To Dip In First Week

After a hot weekend that brought Delhi close to its highest temperature of the season, some respite is finally expected. Although rain was forecast for Sunday, showers largely missed the city, leaving residents to endure clear skies and rising heat before a shift in the weather from Monday.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2°C on Sunday, around four degrees above normal and just shy of the season’s peak. The minimum temperature also stayed elevated at 19.8°C.

The spike followed a sharp rise over the past two days, with temperatures climbing from 32.6°C on Friday to 33.6°C on Saturday, before nearing peak levels on Sunday. Despite a “yellow” alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the expected rain did not arrive.

Weather experts said a western disturbance brought rainfall to parts of the Himalayan region and northern Punjab, but largely skipped Delhi and neighbouring states, allowing temperatures to rise quickly through the day.

Cooler, Wetter Start To The Week

The weather is set to change noticeably over the next couple of days. Forecasts indicate cloudy skies and rainfall on Monday, which could pull the maximum temperature down to around 30–32°C, a drop of nearly 5 degrees from Sunday.

Similar conditions are likely to persist into Tuesday, helping end March on a relatively cooler note. Minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 20°C and 22°C. Rainfall activity may ease after Monday as the current weather system weakens.

The relief may not be short-lived. Another western disturbance is likely around April 2, with chances of light rain on April 3 and 4. A further system is expected between April 6 and 9, which could prevent any sharp rise in temperatures in early April.

Some weather watchers suggest that a series of such disturbances may continue into the month, potentially keeping temperatures below normal and delaying heatwave conditions across northwest and central India.

A month of extremes and fluctuating air quality

March has seen contrasting weather patterns in Delhi. The first half of the month recorded unusually high temperatures, with the city touching 36.8°C on March 11, well above normal. The latter half, however, remained relatively cooler due to successive western disturbances, until the recent weekend spike.

Historically, Delhi’s temperatures in late March can approach 38–39°C, occasionally even touching 40°C.

Meanwhile, air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday, with an AQI of 198, slightly higher than the previous day. Forecasts suggest it will stay within the same range over the coming days.