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HomeNewsWorld‘Will Become Food For Sharks’: Iran Warns US Against Ground Invasion Amid War Escalation

‘Will Become Food For Sharks’: Iran Warns US Against Ground Invasion Amid War Escalation

He further characterised talks as a cover, referencing the reported arrival of around 2,500 US Marines in the region trained in amphibious landings.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 11:42 PM (IST)
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Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran and the United States continue to exchange sharp rhetoric alongside battlefield tensions.

On Sunday, March 29, Iran’s military released a video in which spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari warned that any US ground invasion would have severe consequences.

Zolfaghari said US troops would become “good food for the sharks of the Persian Gulf” if they attempted to enter Iranian territory.

Remarks Amid Troop Deployment Reports

The statement comes against the backdrop of reports that the United States is considering deploying around 10,000 troops to the Middle East, potentially as part of preparations for a ground operation.

Taking aim at US President Donald Trump, Zolfaghari described him as a pawn of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and accused him of pushing American forces into “a deadly quagmire”.

He also dismissed any attempt to capture Iranian territory as unrealistic, stating that Iran’s armed forces are prepared to respond and that aggression would result in “humiliating captivity, dismemberment, and the disappearance of the aggressors”.

Iranian Leadership Echoes Warning

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf also issued a strong warning, saying Iranian forces were “waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever”, according to Iranian state media cited by AP.

He further characterised talks as a cover, referencing the reported arrival of around 2,500 US Marines in the region trained in amphibious landings.

War Of Optics Intensifies

The rhetoric forms part of a broader battle of messaging between the two sides. Earlier, Iran’s English-language daily Tehran Times carried a front-page warning to the US with the caption, “Welcome to Hell. US troops who step foot on Iranian soil will leave only in a coffin.”

US Signals Timeline, Keeps Options Open

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the conflict may not extend for “months” and could instead conclude within “weeks”. However, he added that all options remain open for President Donald Trump, defending the deployment of troops to the region.

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Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War

Frequently Asked Questions

What warning did Iran's military issue regarding a potential US ground invasion?

Iran's military spokesperson warned that any US ground invasion would result in severe consequences, stating US troops would become

Why is the US reportedly considering deploying troops to the Middle East?

The US is reportedly considering deploying around 10,000 troops to the Middle East, potentially as part of preparations for a ground operation.

What did Iran's parliament speaker say about American troops?

Iran's parliament speaker warned that Iranian forces were

How did Iran's English-language newspaper warn the US?

Iran's English-language daily Tehran Times published a front-page warning stating,

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 11:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
War Escalation West Asia War Will Become Food For Sharks Iran Warns US Against Ground Invasion
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