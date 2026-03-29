Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran Names US Navy Officers Over Minab School Strike, Tensions Escalate

Iran Names US Navy Officers Over Minab School Strike, Tensions Escalate

According to The New York Times, preliminary findings indicate that outdated intelligence data may have been used to determine the target coordinates.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran has publicly identified two US Navy officers it holds responsible for a missile strike on a school in Minab that killed around 175 people, escalating its accusations against Washington.

The Iranian embassies in India, South Africa and Nigeria on Sunday released images of the officers, naming them as Leigh R Tate, commanding officer, and Jeffrey E York, executive officer of the USS Spruance. In posts on X, the embassies alleged that the two officers authorised the launch of Tomahawk missiles on three occasions, leading to the strike on February 28.

“Remember these two criminals. Leigh R Tate, the commander, and Jeffrey E York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance, who ordered the launch of Tomahawk missiles three times, killing 168 innocent children at a school in Minab,” the Iranian Embassy in India said.

The embassy in South Africa posted a similar message, adding, “Don’t they have children of their own?”

Iran’s embassy in Nigeria also echoed the claim, stating, “Remember these two criminals: Leigh R. Tate and Jeffrey E. York. By ordering the launch of three Tomahawk missiles, they slaughtered 168 innocent schoolchildren in Minab. Do they have children of their own? Can they look them in the eyes? How do they sleep at night with this.”

Iran Calls Strike ‘Calculated Assault’

Speaking during an urgent debate in Geneva, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls' School as a “calculated, phased assault” carried out on the first day of the conflict. He claimed more than 175 students and teachers were killed in what he termed a deliberate attack.

US Probe Points To Possible Error

A US military investigation has suggested the strike may have been the result of an error. According to The New York Times, preliminary findings indicate that outdated intelligence data may have been used to determine the target coordinates.

The missile was reportedly intended for an Iranian military facility located next to the elementary school, which was previously part of the same complex. Officials said incorrect or outdated mapping data may have led to the school being hit.

US military authorities have said the investigation is ongoing, with key questions remaining over why the intelligence inputs were not verified before the strike.

Washington Responds To Allegations

The United States has maintained that it does not target civilian infrastructure and is reviewing the incident. President Donald Trump has alleged that Iran could have been responsible for the strike, claiming Tehran’s munitions are often inaccurate.

In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei shared video footage of the attack on social media, accusing the United States of committing a war crime.

Strike Amid Wider Regional Conflict

The February 28 strike on Minab occurred as US and Israeli forces carried out attacks on Iran, triggering a broader regional conflict.

Iran subsequently launched retaliatory strikes against Israel and targets across Gulf states, further escalating tensions across the Middle East.

Related Video

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War

Frequently Asked Questions

Who does Iran claim is responsible for the missile strike on the school in Minab?

Iran has publicly identified two US Navy officers, Leigh R Tate and Jeffrey E York, commanding and executive officer of the USS Spruance, respectively. They are accused of authorizing Tomahawk missile launches that hit the school.

What does Iran allege about the strike on the school?

Iran describes the strike as a 'calculated assault' and a war crime. They claim the officers ordered three Tomahawk missile launches that resulted in the deaths of around 175 students and teachers.

What does the US military investigation suggest about the strike?

A US military investigation suggests the strike may have been an error, possibly due to outdated intelligence data used for target coordinates. The missile was reportedly intended for a nearby Iranian military facility.

How has the United States responded to Iran's accusations?

The US maintains it does not target civilian infrastructure and is reviewing the incident. President Trump has suggested Iran might be responsible, citing the inaccuracy of Tehran's munitions.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Mar 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran US Navy Officers From Minab School Strike Tensions Escalate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Names US Navy Officers Over Minab School Strike, Tensions Escalate
Iran Names US Navy Officers Over Minab School Strike, Tensions Escalate
World
After Nepal Ex-PM Oli, Former Energy Minister Deepak Khadka Arrested In Gen Z Protests
After Nepal Ex-PM Oli, Former Energy Minister Deepak Khadka Arrested In Gen Z Protests
World
'Incredibly Eerie': Skies Turn Blood Red Across Western Australia Ahead Of Cyclone Narelle — WATCH
'Incredibly Eerie': Skies Turn Blood Red Across Western Australia Ahead Of Cyclone Narelle — WATCH
World
Iran Allows 20 Pakistani Vessels To Pass Strait Of Hormuz
Iran Allows 20 Pakistani Vessels To Pass Strait Of Hormuz
Advertisement

Videos

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War
Tactical Shift: Trump Faces Tough Choices as War Pressure Mounts, US Signals Ground Offensive
War Alert: Israel Strikes Tehran as US Deploys USS Tripoli, War Enters Critical Phase
Breaking News: Middle East War Escalates Around Nuclear Targets, Global Concerns Rise
Alliance Strain: US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget