Iran Names US Navy Officers Over Minab School Strike, Tensions Escalate

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Iran has publicly identified two US Navy officers it holds responsible for a missile strike on a school in Minab that killed around 175 people, escalating its accusations against Washington.

The Iranian embassies in India, South Africa and Nigeria on Sunday released images of the officers, naming them as Leigh R Tate, commanding officer, and Jeffrey E York, executive officer of the USS Spruance. In posts on X, the embassies alleged that the two officers authorised the launch of Tomahawk missiles on three occasions, leading to the strike on February 28.

“Remember these two criminals. Leigh R Tate, the commander, and Jeffrey E York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance, who ordered the launch of Tomahawk missiles three times, killing 168 innocent children at a school in Minab,” the Iranian Embassy in India said.

The embassy in South Africa posted a similar message, adding, “Don’t they have children of their own?”

Iran’s embassy in Nigeria also echoed the claim, stating, “Remember these two criminals: Leigh R. Tate and Jeffrey E. York. By ordering the launch of three Tomahawk missiles, they slaughtered 168 innocent schoolchildren in Minab. Do they have children of their own? Can they look them in the eyes? How do they sleep at night with this.”

Iran Calls Strike ‘Calculated Assault’

Speaking during an urgent debate in Geneva, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls' School as a “calculated, phased assault” carried out on the first day of the conflict. He claimed more than 175 students and teachers were killed in what he termed a deliberate attack.

US Probe Points To Possible Error

A US military investigation has suggested the strike may have been the result of an error. According to The New York Times, preliminary findings indicate that outdated intelligence data may have been used to determine the target coordinates.

The missile was reportedly intended for an Iranian military facility located next to the elementary school, which was previously part of the same complex. Officials said incorrect or outdated mapping data may have led to the school being hit.

US military authorities have said the investigation is ongoing, with key questions remaining over why the intelligence inputs were not verified before the strike.

Washington Responds To Allegations

The United States has maintained that it does not target civilian infrastructure and is reviewing the incident. President Donald Trump has alleged that Iran could have been responsible for the strike, claiming Tehran’s munitions are often inaccurate.

In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei shared video footage of the attack on social media, accusing the United States of committing a war crime.

Strike Amid Wider Regional Conflict

The February 28 strike on Minab occurred as US and Israeli forces carried out attacks on Iran, triggering a broader regional conflict.

Iran subsequently launched retaliatory strikes against Israel and targets across Gulf states, further escalating tensions across the Middle East.