Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Power, Desalination Plant

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Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy on Monday said that an Indian worker was killed in what authorities described as Iranian strikes at a major power and water desalination plant. It also said that a service building at the plant sustained significant damage following the strikes on Sunday evening.

A statement by the ministry’s official spokesperson noted that the strike targeted a service building at one of Kuwait’s key facilities, resulting in the death of the Indian national and “significant material damage” to the site.

“A service building at one of the power and water desalination plants was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait. This resulted in the death of one worker (of Indian nationality) and significant material damage to the building,” the statement read.

Technical and emergency teams were immediately deployed under approved contingency plans to manage the aftermath and maintain the plant’s operational capacity.

“Technical and emergency teams immediately began their work, in accordance with the approved emergency plans, to address the aftermath of the incident and maintain operational efficiency. This was done in full coordination with security and relevant authorities to secure the affected sites,” the statement added.

بيان رقم (16) وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة



تضرر مبنى خدمي في إحدى محطات القوى الكهربائية وتقطير المياه #وزارة_الكهرباء_والماء pic.twitter.com/yOEuRP9vZs — وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة 🇰🇼 (@mew_kwt) March 29, 2026

The ministry urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours, stressing that official updates would be shared transparently as the situation evolves. It reaffirmed that ensuring the stability and safety of electricity and water systems remains a top priority, with teams working round the clock to ensure continuity of essential services.

UN Peacekeeper Killed In Southern Lebanon

Meanwhile, a peacekeeper serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was killed and another critically injured after a projectile struck a UN position near Adchit Al Qusayr in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, UNIFIL said the origin of the projectile remains unknown and that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

“No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace,” the statement read.

UNIFIL expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen peacekeeper, describing the loss as a tragic event.

The organisation also called on all parties in the region to respect international law, ensure the safety of UN personnel and property, and refrain from actions that could endanger peacekeepers. It emphasised that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, potentially amounting to war crimes.