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HomeNewsWorldIndian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Power, Desalination Plant As West Asia Crisis Continues

Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Power, Desalination Plant As West Asia Crisis Continues

Kuwait reported an Indian worker's death and damage to a power plant service building due to alleged Iranian strikes. Simultaneously, in Southern Lebanon, a UNIFIL peacekeeper was killed by a projectile of unknown origin.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
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Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy on Monday said that an Indian worker was killed in what authorities described as Iranian strikes at a major power and water desalination plant. It also said that a service building at the plant sustained significant damage following the strikes on Sunday evening.

A statement by the ministry’s official spokesperson noted that the strike targeted a service building at one of Kuwait’s key facilities, resulting in the death of the Indian national and “significant material damage” to the site.

“A service building at one of the power and water desalination plants was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait. This resulted in the death of one worker (of Indian nationality) and significant material damage to the building,” the statement read.

Technical and emergency teams were immediately deployed under approved contingency plans to manage the aftermath and maintain the plant’s operational capacity.

“Technical and emergency teams immediately began their work, in accordance with the approved emergency plans, to address the aftermath of the incident and maintain operational efficiency. This was done in full coordination with security and relevant authorities to secure the affected sites,” the statement added.

The ministry urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours, stressing that official updates would be shared transparently as the situation evolves. It reaffirmed that ensuring the stability and safety of electricity and water systems remains a top priority, with teams working round the clock to ensure continuity of essential services. 

UN Peacekeeper Killed In Southern Lebanon

Meanwhile, a peacekeeper serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was killed and another critically injured after a projectile struck a UN position near Adchit Al Qusayr in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, UNIFIL said the origin of the projectile remains unknown and that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

“No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace,” the statement read.

UNIFIL expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen peacekeeper, describing the loss as a tragic event. 

The organisation also called on all parties in the region to respect international law, ensure the safety of UN personnel and property, and refrain from actions that could endanger peacekeepers. It emphasised that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, potentially amounting to war crimes.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Kuwait's power and water desalination plant?

An Iranian strike targeted a service building at the plant, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage.

Were there any casualties in the attack on the Kuwaiti plant?

Yes, one worker of Indian nationality was killed in the strike.

What was the extent of the damage to the Kuwaiti facility?

A service building at the plant sustained significant material damage.

What actions were taken after the incident at the Kuwaiti plant?

Technical and emergency teams were deployed to manage the aftermath and maintain operational capacity, coordinating with security authorities.

Was there another incident involving UN peacekeepers?

Yes, a UN peacekeeper was killed and another injured by a projectile strike in southern Lebanon near Adchit Al Qusayr.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict Iran War
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