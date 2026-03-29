40 Pilgrims Injured In Bus Crash While Returning From Ayodhya

A late-night journey turned tragic for devotees returning from a religious event in Ayodhya after their bus crashed into a tree in Mau, leaving around 40 people injured. The accident abruptly turned a celebratory trip into chaos, with panic and distress at the scene.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am on the Ratanpura–Mubarakpur road under Haldharpur police station limits. The bus, carrying devotees back to Ballia, reportedly lost control and rammed into a roadside tree. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was badly damaged. Most passengers were asleep at the time, leaving them no chance to react.

Locals Lead Rescue Efforts

Following the crash, cries for help filled the area as passengers struggled inside the damaged bus. Nearby villagers rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. They helped pull out the injured and arranged for their immediate transport to hospitals.

The injured were first taken to a community health centre in Jogapur and later referred to the district hospital in Mau for further treatment. Women, children and elderly passengers are among those injured, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Devotees Were Returning From Religious Event

According to information, the passengers had attended the Shri Lakshmi Narayan Mahayagya held in Ayodhya from March 20 to March 28 and were on their way home when the accident occurred.

Police reached the scene soon after receiving information and initiated rescue operations. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation. Meanwhile, BJP district president Ramashray Maurya visited the hospital to check on the injured and assured all possible assistance.