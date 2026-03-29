Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities40 Pilgrims Injured In Bus Crash While Returning From Ayodhya

40 Pilgrims Injured In Bus Crash While Returning From Ayodhya

The injured were first taken to a community health centre in Jogapur and later referred to the district hospital in Mau for further treatment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 12:47 PM (IST)

A late-night journey turned tragic for devotees returning from a religious event in Ayodhya after their bus crashed into a tree in Mau, leaving around 40 people injured. The accident abruptly turned a celebratory trip into chaos, with panic and distress at the scene.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am on the Ratanpura–Mubarakpur road under Haldharpur police station limits. The bus, carrying devotees back to Ballia, reportedly lost control and rammed into a roadside tree. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was badly damaged. Most passengers were asleep at the time, leaving them no chance to react.

Locals Lead Rescue Efforts

Following the crash, cries for help filled the area as passengers struggled inside the damaged bus. Nearby villagers rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. They helped pull out the injured and arranged for their immediate transport to hospitals.

The injured were first taken to a community health centre in Jogapur and later referred to the district hospital in Mau for further treatment. Women, children and elderly passengers are among those injured, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Devotees Were Returning From Religious Event

According to information, the passengers had attended the Shri Lakshmi Narayan Mahayagya held in Ayodhya from March 20 to March 28 and were on their way home when the accident occurred.

Police reached the scene soon after receiving information and initiated rescue operations. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation. Meanwhile, BJP district president Ramashray Maurya visited the hospital to check on the injured and assured all possible assistance.

Related Video

Alliance Strain: US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 29 Mar 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Mau News Ayodhya Accident
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
40 Pilgrims Injured In Bus Crash While Returning From Ayodhya
40 Pilgrims Injured In Bus Crash While Returning From Ayodhya
Cities
Two-Wheelers Parked At House Catch Fire In Delhi, Toddler Among 4 Injured After Jumping From 1st Floor
Two-Wheelers Parked At House Catch Fire In Delhi, Toddler Among 4 Injured After Jumping From 1st Floor
Cities
UP Woman Becomes Overnight Millionaire After Rs 10 Crore Credited Due To Bank Error
UP Woman Becomes Overnight Millionaire After Rs 10 Crore Credited Due To Bank Error
Cities
Speeding Thar Mows Down 59-year-Old, His 2 Grandchildren In Gurugram; Driver Arrested
Speeding Thar Mows Down 59-year-Old, His 2 Grandchildren In Gurugram; Driver Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Alliance Strain: US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War
Massive Strikes: War Escalates as Hezbollah, Iran, and US-Israel Intensify Multi-Front Attacks
Breaking News: Middle East War Intensifies with Massive Strikes Across Multiple Fronts
Decisive Deadlock: 30 Days of
Politics: Election Buzz Intensifies Across States Ahead of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | The Myth Of 'Three Gogois' And Reality Of BJP’s Assam Model
Opinion
Embed widget