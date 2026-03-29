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HomeNewsWorldIndian Man Held In UK After Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians, 7 Injured

Indian Man Held In UK After Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians, 7 Injured

He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, and dangerous driving.

By : Poonam Joshi | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
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An Indian man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after seven people sustained serious injuries when a car struck pedestrians in Derby, North Central England.

The incident took place around 9.30pm on Saturday in Friar Gate, an area known for its nightlife.

Driver Arrested On Multiple Charges

The vehicle, a black Suzuki Swift, hit several people in the area. The suspected driver was located shortly after the incident and taken into custody.

He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, and dangerous driving.

Eyewitness recounts chaotic scene

An eyewitness who reached the spot shortly after the incident described the aftermath as chaotic.

“It was such a frightening experience. We came around the corner and there was just people everywhere. We didn’t realise what had happened and then we slowly realised that it was something bad,” he said.

Authorities Monitoring Situation

The Home Secretary is being kept informed about the incident. Authorities have said there is no indication at this stage that the घटना is related to terrorism.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the incident believed to be terrorism-related?

Authorities have stated there is no indication at this stage that the incident is related to terrorism.

About the author Poonam Joshi

Foreign Correspondent for ABP Live English, covering the UK and Europe. Independent journalist and advocate for women’s rights.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
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Indian Man Held In UK Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians In UK
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