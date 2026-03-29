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HomeCitiesTwo-Wheelers Parked At House Catch Fire In Delhi, Toddler Among 4 Injured After Jumping From 1st Floor

Two-Wheelers Parked At House Catch Fire In Delhi, Toddler Among 4 Injured After Jumping From 1st Floor

A fire at a Delhi house, sparked by burning vehicles, forced four residents, including a toddler, to jump from the first floor, sustaining injuries. Firefighters rescued eight others trapped inside.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
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Four people, including a toddler, were injured after jumping from the first floor of a building to escape a fire that broke out in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri area early Sunday.

The incident was reported around 2:30 am from a six-storey residential building in the F Block of Chand Bagh near Bhajanpura.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze started after two scooters and a motorcycle parked on the ground floor caught fire, leading to heavy smoke engulfing the structure, news agency PTI reported.

Residents Jump To Escape Smoke

Before firefighters could reach the spot, four residents, including three women and a two-year-old child, jumped from the first floor in a bid to save themselves from the smoke-filled building. They were identified as Nikhat (22), Rashida (50), Soni (25), and Ashif (2).

All four were taken to Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital, where they were treated and later discharged after receiving first aid, an officer told PTI.

Eight Others Rescued

Fire officials said eight other residents, including children, were trapped on the upper floors as thick smoke spread rapidly through the building. Firefighters managed to rescue all of them safely.

Authorities noted that the building’s compact structure contributed to the quick accumulation of smoke, making evacuation difficult for occupants.

Multiple fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, which was brought under control by around 3:50 am. Cooling operations were underway thereafter.

Officials said an investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out at a factory in the Bawana Industrial Area of the national capital, officials said. The blaze was reported from Sector 2, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Services.

A total of 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the fire. Firefighting teams worked to douse the flames and prevent them from spreading to adjoining units in the industrial cluster.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fire in the Gokalpuri building?

The fire started after two scooters and a motorcycle parked on the ground floor caught fire, leading to heavy smoke engulfing the structure.

How many people were injured in the Gokalpuri fire?

Four people, including a toddler, were injured after jumping from the first floor to escape the fire. They were treated and discharged after receiving first aid.

Were there any other people trapped in the building?

Yes, eight other residents, including children, were trapped on the upper floors and were safely rescued by firefighters.

When was the fire brought under control?

The fire was brought under control by around 3:50 am. Cooling operations were underway thereafter.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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DELHI DELHI NEWS
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