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Four people, including a toddler, were injured after jumping from the first floor of a building to escape a fire that broke out in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri area early Sunday.

The incident was reported around 2:30 am from a six-storey residential building in the F Block of Chand Bagh near Bhajanpura.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze started after two scooters and a motorcycle parked on the ground floor caught fire, leading to heavy smoke engulfing the structure, news agency PTI reported.

Residents Jump To Escape Smoke

Before firefighters could reach the spot, four residents, including three women and a two-year-old child, jumped from the first floor in a bid to save themselves from the smoke-filled building. They were identified as Nikhat (22), Rashida (50), Soni (25), and Ashif (2).

All four were taken to Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital, where they were treated and later discharged after receiving first aid, an officer told PTI.

Eight Others Rescued

Fire officials said eight other residents, including children, were trapped on the upper floors as thick smoke spread rapidly through the building. Firefighters managed to rescue all of them safely.

Authorities noted that the building’s compact structure contributed to the quick accumulation of smoke, making evacuation difficult for occupants.

Multiple fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, which was brought under control by around 3:50 am. Cooling operations were underway thereafter.

Officials said an investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out at a factory in the Bawana Industrial Area of the national capital, officials said. The blaze was reported from Sector 2, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Services.

A total of 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the fire. Firefighting teams worked to douse the flames and prevent them from spreading to adjoining units in the industrial cluster.