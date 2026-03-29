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HomeNewsRahul Banerjee Death: Tollywood In Shock After Actor Drowns At Talsari

Rahul Banerjee Death: Tollywood In Shock After Actor Drowns At Talsari

Rahul Banerjee’s sudden death has sent shockwaves across the Bengali film industry, with colleagues and friends struggling to come to terms with the loss.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 11:44 PM (IST)

Tollywood actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died at the age of 43 after drowning in the sea at Talsari near Digha, where he had gone for a serial shoot.

According to sources, the incident occurred after shooting when the actor entered the sea and was caught in a strong wave. He was later rescued and taken to Digha Subdistrict Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His body is currently at the hospital, and an autopsy will be conducted at Tamluk Subdistrict Hospital. Police have begun an investigation, maintaining contact with Odisha authorities as Talsari falls under their jurisdiction.

Probe Underway Into Circumstances Of Death

Investigators are examining how the incident occurred, speaking to members of the shooting unit and local residents.

It is believed that Rahul was swept deeper into the sea by a large wave and may have been caught in a reef at Talsari. He could not be located for some time before being rescued.

Police are working to determine whether the incident took place during or after the shoot, and whether anyone witnessed the exact moment he drowned.

Tollywood In Shock

Rahul Banerjee’s sudden death has sent shockwaves across the Bengali film industry, with colleagues and friends struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Actor Rudranil Ghosh said, “I don't have words to say. He was not my co-actor, he was like my brother. We learned acting, practiced acting together. He was almost like a student. He used to listen a lot. From writing scripts together to studying, I witnessed him grow up a lot before making a name for himself.”

He added, “I can't believe it. I am outside Kolkata. The fact that he went outside Kolkata and disappeared like this is giving me terrible pain. I feel like people are lying to me. This can't be. God can't be so cruel.”

Many from the industry have gathered at his residence in Vijaygarh, while State Minister Arup Biswas also visited.

Actress Rituparna Sengupta expressed shock, while director Gautam Ghose pointed to concerns around safety during outdoor shoots.

“In the Bengali world, there is not much security in low-budget films. Sometimes, if there are very famous stars, then maybe extra security measures are taken,” he said.

Questions Raised Over Safety At Shooting Locations

The incident has triggered concerns about safety during outdoor shoots, particularly in coastal areas.

Actress Aparajita Auddy recalled a similar experience at Talsari, saying, “The water suddenly rose there. At around four or four-thirty, the water suddenly rose in that spot… I saw that the water had risen up to my neck… It was a terrifying experience.”

Gautam Ghose also noted the unpredictable nature of the sea, stating that strong undercurrents in the Digha region can pull people in unexpectedly.

A Versatile Career Cut Short

Rahul Banerjee began his career with the film Chaka in 2000 and rose to prominence with Chir Dinai Tumi Je Amar.

He also appeared in films such as Abar Asab Phire, Jackpot (2008), Zulfiqar, Biday Byomkesh and Byomkesh Gotra. Beyond films, he was active in television, theatre, quizzes, podcasts and writing, authoring more than 10 books.

Colleagues described him as a talented actor, writer and speaker, as well as a valued friend, making his sudden death an “irreparable loss” to the industry.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 11:44 PM (IST)
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Rituparna Sengupta Rahul Banerjee Death Tollywood In Shock Tollywood Reacts Actor Drowns At Talsari
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