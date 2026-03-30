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HomeCitiesDelhi Man Kills Wife With Gas Cylinder, Breaks Her Hands

Delhi Man Kills Wife With Gas Cylinder, Breaks Her Hands

According to a neighbour, the couple lived in a DDA flat and had a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. They had moved into the house only about a month ago.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

A man allegedly beat his wife to death in Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area, police said. The accused, identified as Suresh, is alleged to have repeatedly attacked his wife Poonam with a gas cylinder, striking her on the head and spine. The woman succumbed to her injuries. Police teams are at the spot and an investigation is underway.

According to a neighbour, the couple lived in a DDA flat and had a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. They had moved into the house only about a month ago. The neighbour claimed that Suresh suspected his wife, which is believed to have led to the killing.

Man Hit Wife Multiple Times

The incident took place around 9:30 pm on Sunday. The neighbour said Suresh hit Poonam multiple times with the cylinder, broke her hands, and attacked her head and spine. While it is unclear whether there was an argument just before the incident, the couple was said to have frequent disputes.

Residents said that after the incident came to light, police arrived promptly and took Suresh into custody. Poonam’s body has been sent for post-mortem. The couple’s young daughter is currently with neighbours, who are waiting for relatives to take her custody. A friend of Suresh has also been called.

Woman Found Dead Inside Home

Another elderly neighbour said they heard loud screams from the woman late at night. “She was shouting ‘save me, save me’. We went downstairs to check where the noise was coming from and realised it was from a first-floor flat. When we returned, the door was latched from inside. We tried to push it open but couldn’t, so we called the landlord, who opened it. Inside, we found the woman lying dead on the floor with a gas cylinder beside her,” the neighbour said.

The accused husband was present at the scene with the child in his lap. Police soon arrived and took him away, along with the body. Neighbours said they had never previously heard any loud fights between the couple and that this was the first time they heard such distress calls from the house.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Murder Delhi Crime Delhi Gas Cylinder Murder
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