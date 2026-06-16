P Radha Gayatri, a 27-year-old software engineer from Delhi, was found dead. She was a resident of Kidwai Nagar and worked for a technology firm in Gurgaon.
Delhi Techie Found Dead At Mussourie Homestay, Police Probe Mysterious Circumstances
Investigators recovered a blood-stained bedsheet and two empty liquor bottles from the room. Her husband told police the couple had consumed alcohol before sleeping.
- Delhi engineer found dead at Mussoorie homestay Monday morning.
- Victim found naked with blood and liquor bottles present.
- Husband stated they drank; found her unconscious later.
- Police are investigating circumstances; awaiting forensic and medical reports.
A 27-year-old software engineer from Delhi was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road in Uttarakhand on Monday morning, police said.
The deceased, identified as P Radha Gayatri, was a resident of Kidwai Nagar in Delhi and worked for a technology firm in Gurgaon. She had checked into the homestay with her husband, Soumya Shricharan, on Saturday night.
Police said the couple, whose families originally hail from Visakhapatnam, married on November 8, 2025. Shricharan, also a software professional, is based in Pune.
Emergency Call Led Police to Homestay
Authorities said they received an emergency call at around 7.30 a.m. on Monday reporting that a female guest was unconscious.
A police team, accompanied by medical personnel, rushed to the property. Upon arrival, they found Gayatri dead inside the room.
The circumstances surrounding her death prompted investigators to begin a detailed inquiry, with officials describing the case as suspicious and requiring careful examination.
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Blood-Stained Bedsheet and Liquor Bottles Recovered
According to Mussoorie police station officer Devendra Chauhan, the victim was found lying naked on the floor of the room.
Police also recovered a blood-stained bedsheet and two empty liquor bottles from the scene.
“The victim was found lying naked on the floor, and there was blood on the bedsheet. We also recovered two empty liquor bottles from the room,” Chauhan said.
Husband's Account Under Examination
According to police, Shricharan told investigators that the couple had consumed alcohol before going to sleep at around 3.30 a.m.
He reportedly stated that when he woke up later, he found his wife unconscious and bleeding from her nose.
When approached by members of the media, Shricharan declined to comment on the incident.
Couple Had Travelled Through Uttarakhand
Police said the couple had travelled from Delhi to Rishikesh before continuing their journey to Mussoorie.
Investigators said they reached the homestay at approximately 11.30 p.m. on Saturday and checked into their room.
Officials are now examining the sequence of events leading up to Gayatri's death and are gathering evidence from the scene.
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Investigation Continues
Police have not disclosed the preliminary findings of the investigation and are awaiting further forensic and medical examination reports.
Investigators are treating the case with caution as they work to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.
Authorities have not announced any conclusions regarding the cause of death, and the inquiry remains ongoing.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was found dead at the homestay in Mussoorie?
Where did the suspicious death occur?
The incident happened at a homestay located on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road in Uttarakhand. The couple had checked in on Saturday night.
What suspicious details were found at the scene?
Police found the victim naked on the floor, a blood-stained bedsheet, and two empty liquor bottles in the room. The case has been described as suspicious.
What is the current status of the investigation?
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not disclosed preliminary findings. They are awaiting further forensic and medical examination reports.
What did Gayatri's husband tell investigators?
Shricharan stated they consumed alcohol before sleeping around 3:30 a.m. He reportedly found his wife unconscious and bleeding from her nose when he awoke.