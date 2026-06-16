NEET Aspirant Found Dead In Rajasthan's Sikar Ahead Of June 21 Re-Exam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEET aspirant found dead in Sikar before re-examination.

Police found a suicide note, investigating all incident angles.

His death marks Sikar's second NEET-aspirant demise recently.

Earlier student death linked to exam cancellation uncertainty.

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead at his residential flat in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred just days before the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The deceased was identified as Umesh Mali, a resident of Kari village in the Nawalgarh area of Jhunjhunu district. According to police, he had been living in Sikar with his mother, elder sister and younger brother while preparing for the national medical entrance examination.

Officials said this was reportedly his third attempt at clearing NEET-UG. A suicide note was recovered from the flat, and investigators are examining its contents as part of the ongoing probe.

Family Found Him Inside Room

According to police, family members discovered Umesh hanging inside his room and immediately informed authorities.

Investigators reached the spot and began examining the circumstances surrounding the death. The exact contents of the note have not been disclosed.

Police said they are looking into all possible angles and have not yet established the precise reason behind the incident.

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Body Sent for Post-Mortem

Udyog Nagar police station in-charge Rajesh Budania said the body was taken to Shri Kalyan Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

After the formalities were completed, the body was handed over to the family members.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and further details will emerge after examining evidence collected from the scene.

What Happened Before the Incident

According to family members, Umesh had travelled earlier in the day to drop his mother at their native village before returning to Sikar.

Later, his sister and younger brother arrived at the flat and found him unconscious inside the room.

The family subsequently alerted the police, who initiated legal proceedings and began an investigation into the case.

Second Such Case in Sikar in a Month

The incident comes less than a week before the NEET-UG re-examination and marks the second case involving a NEET aspirant in Sikar within the past month.

Earlier, another student preparing for the examination was found dead in the city after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the May 3 NEET-UG 2026 examination over a paper leak.

The earlier incident occurred on the same day the government announced June 21 as the date for the re-examination.

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Previous Case Linked to Exam Uncertainty

The student was identified as Pradeep Meghwal. According to police, he allegedly died by suicide days after the cancellation of the examination.

His father, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, told investigators that his son believed he had performed well in the May 3 test and was expected to score around 650 out of 720 marks.

Authorities have not linked the two cases, but both incidents have drawn attention because they occurred in Sikar, a major coaching hub for competitive examinations.