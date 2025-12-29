Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi School Teachers Put On Duty To Count Stray Dogs

Delhi School Teachers Put On Duty To Count Stray Dogs

In its order, the Directorate of Education said the exercise is linked to public safety and compliance with a directive issued by the Supreme Court of India on November 7.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 01:48 PM (IST)

The Delhi government has directed school teachers, including those from government and private schools, to be deployed for counting stray dogs across the national capital, following instructions issued by the Directorate of Education.

District education officers have been asked to appoint nodal officers and submit details of the identified teachers to the Directorate, which will then forward the information to the Office of the Chief Secretary, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Delhi Govt's Order

In its order, the Directorate of Education said the exercise is linked to public safety and compliance with a directive issued by the Supreme Court of India on November 7. The task has been classified as a top-priority assignment.

However, teachers’ associations have opposed the move, questioning why departments dealing with animal welfare are not being assigned the responsibility. They have warned that deploying teachers for non-academic duties could disrupt students’ education and undermine the dignity of the teaching profession.

Similar directives deploying teachers for stray dog surveys have previously been issued in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

Dogs' Feeding Point Identified

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has earmarked 100 official dog-feeding spots across Lutyens’ Delhi, covering prominent areas such as Khan Market, Lodhi Gardens, government office complexes, diplomatic enclaves and major commercial hubs, officials said.

The move follows the Supreme Court of India’s August 22 directive aimed at regulating the public feeding of stray dogs. Officials said the designated feeding zones have been carefully identified to avoid areas with heavy pedestrian movement.

The NDMC jurisdiction has been divided into 14 administrative circles, each covering key localities and landmarks including Gole Market, Connaught Place, Khan Market and the Lodhi Estate.

According to an order issued by the NDMC Palika Animal Birth Control Society, Circle No. 8 has been allotted the highest number of feeding spots, with 15 locations. Of these, Khanna Market has one designated point, while Golf Links and Kaka Nagar have three feeding stations each.

Additionally, five feeding spots have been identified within the Lodhi Gardens zone, including areas near Gate Nos. 3 and 7, Amrita Sher-Gil Marg, and Lodhi Estate Block-32.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Teachers Stray Dog Feeding Point Stray Dog Counting Delhi
