Prayagraj Mystery: Four Family Members Found Dead Inside Home, Missing Son Sought By Police

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four family members found dead in Prayagraj home.

Foul smell led neighbours to alert police to discovery.

Injury marks suggest murder; one son missing.

Investigation ongoing into family's commercial property deaths.

A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, where four members of the same family were found dead inside their residence in the South Malaka area. The grim discovery came after local residents alerted authorities about a strong foul smell emanating from the property. Police have now launched a detailed investigation, with initial findings pointing towards a possible murder case.

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Foul Smell Leads To Disturbing Discovery

STORY | Senior citizen couple among 4 found dead in Prayagraj house



Four people, believed to be members of the same family, were found dead inside a house in Prayagraj on Tuesday, with police suspecting murder after injury marks were found on the bodies, officials said.



READ:… pic.twitter.com/H25quBiA85 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2026

The incident unfolded at a house located on Hewett Road in South Malaka under the Kotwali police station limits. Concerned neighbours informed police after noticing a strong stench coming from the locked property.

When officers arrived and forced entry into the house, they initially recovered three bodies from inside the residence. During a subsequent search of the premises, a fourth body was discovered inside a shop situated on the ground floor of the same building.

Bodies Believed To Be Several Days Old

According to preliminary findings, the deceased may have been dead for around two to three days before being discovered.

Investigators reportedly found injury marks on the bodies, raising suspicions of foul play. The revelation has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, with residents struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

Police Searching For Missing Family Member

As the investigation gathers pace, police are looking for one of the family's sons, who has reportedly been missing for several days.

Authorities have not disclosed further details regarding his whereabouts, but efforts are underway to trace him as part of the ongoing probe.

Family Owned Commercial Property In The Area

Residents told police that the homeowner, Virendra, had developed a market space on the lower portion of the property while living upstairs with his family.

The approximately 200-square-yard building houses 14 shops on the ground floor. Of these, 12 had reportedly been rented out, while one shop belonged to Abhishek and another was operated by Virendra's daughter, Meenakshi.

Police teams are conducting an extensive examination of every part of the property as they work to establish what happened inside the house.

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Murder Angle Under Investigation

With injury marks reportedly found on the bodies, investigators are treating the case as a suspected homicide.

Officials say the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths will only become clear after a detailed investigation. For now, forensic examinations and further inquiries remain underway as police attempt to piece together the events leading up to the deaths of the four family members.