Delhi Braces For Traffic Curbs, Diversion On Feb 9 Over Rajghat Function

Delhi Braces For Traffic Curbs, Diversion On Feb 9 Over Rajghat Function

Traffic curbs from 10am-12pm Feb 9 near Rajghat; diversions likely across ITO, Delhi Gate, IP Flyover, police advise all.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 11:10 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions at several locations on February 9 in connection with an official function at the Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal in Rajghat.

According to the advisory, special traffic arrangements will be in place from 10 am to 12 noon on February 9, during which diversions will be imposed depending on the movement of dignitaries.

Commuters can expect traffic diversions at some key points, including the ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk and the IP Flyover, the advisory said.

Restrictions and diversions may also be imposed on stretches such as ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Shanti Van Chowk till the IP Flyover, Delhi Gate to N S Marg, Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg, and the stretch from the Rajghat DTC Depot to the Ring Road Bypass, and surrounding roads.

Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters travelling towards the New Delhi Railway Station and the New Delhi district to plan their journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Motorists have been urged to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic police deployed at the key intersections, the advisory said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

When will traffic restrictions be in place in Delhi?

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on February 9, from 10 am to 12 noon.

Where will traffic diversions occur on February 9?

Diversions may occur at ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, and the IP Flyover, depending on dignitary movement.

What advice is given to commuters traveling to New Delhi Railway Station?

Commuters heading to New Delhi Railway Station are advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Published at : 08 Feb 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
