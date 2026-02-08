Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldJapan Election: Takaichi’s LDP Crosses Majority Mark, Coalition Secures Supermajority

Japan Election: Takaichi’s LDP Crosses Majority Mark, Coalition Secures Supermajority

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 09:52 PM (IST)

Sanae Takaichi secured a decisive political mandate after her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) crossed the crucial majority mark in Japan’s lower house elections. Early projections showed the LDP winning well over the 233 seats required for a simple majority, while its alliance with the Japan Innovation Party (Ishin) positioned the ruling bloc to command a two-thirds supermajority. The result gives Takaichi strong parliamentary control, significantly easing the passage of legislation as she prepares to pursue tax reforms and a major expansion of defence spending.

LDP Crosses Majority Mark

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party was projected to secure as many as 328 seats in the 465-member House of Representatives, comfortably surpassing the threshold needed to govern alone. Within hours of polling stations closing, the party had crossed the 233-seat mark, confirming a landmark victory.

When combined with seats won by its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, the ruling alliance is expected to achieve a two-thirds supermajority. This level of control would allow the government to pass key legislation with minimal resistance and potentially override upper-house objections, strengthening Takaichi’s grip on policymaking.

Political analysts say the scale of the win reflects voter preference for stability amid regional security concerns and economic uncertainty, even as some of Takaichi’s proposals triggered debate during the campaign.

Strong Mandate Sets Stage For Policy Push

Speaking after the results, Takaichi described the election outcome as a clear public mandate for change in Japan’s economic and security posture. She acknowledged that her agenda, including tax cuts and higher defence spending, had faced opposition but said the results obligated her government to move forward decisively.

At 64, Takaichi had called a rare winter snap election to capitalise on strong approval ratings following her ascent to the LDP leadership late last year. Often compared to Britain’s Margaret Thatcher for her firm leadership style, she has projected an image of discipline and resolve that resonated with voters.

However, her nationalist positions and plans for military expansion have unsettled financial markets and drawn scrutiny from China, which has expressed unease over Japan’s evolving security strategy.

The election was held amid heavy snowfall in several regions, but turnout remained steady. 

With a supermajority within reach, Takaichi now faces the challenge of translating electoral dominance into durable economic and strategic outcomes.

Related Video

Breaking News: Massive Mahapanchayat in Dehradun Demands Justice for Ankita Bhandari, Calls for VIP Name Reveal

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 09:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Japan Election: Takaichi’s LDP Crosses Majority Mark, Coalition Secures Supermajority
Japan Election: Takaichi’s LDP Crosses Majority Mark, Coalition Secures Supermajority
News
'It's In India's Interest To Buy US Oil,' Piyush Goyal Responds To Trump Condition
'It's In India's Interest To Buy US Oil,' Piyush Goyal Responds To Trump Condition
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s Boycott Threat Weakens After ICC Flags Financial Consequences
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s Boycott Threat Weakens After ICC Flags Financial Consequences
Cities
'Is Snatching Your Child’s Phone A Sin?’: Father Of Three Ghaziabad Sisters Who Died By Suicide | WATCH
'Is Snatching Your Child’s Phone A Sin?’: Father Of Three Ghaziabad Sisters Who Died By Suicide | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Massive Mahapanchayat in Dehradun Demands Justice for Ankita Bhandari, Calls for VIP Name Reveal
Delhi Pothole Death: Delhi Jal Board Employee Yogesh in Custody Amid Probe
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: “Our Work is for Values, Not Publicity” at 100-Year Celebration
Delhi One-Year Review: Nitin Naveen Applauds Reforms, Modi’s Vision, and Public Health Initiatives
HORROR IN DARBHANGA: Police Lathi-Charge Mourning Mob in Darbhanga After 6-Year-Old’s Horrific Rape-Murder Sparks Riots
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From Lakshmi Bhandar To Unemployment Doles: Mamata’s High-Stakes Bid To Lock Women & Woo Angry Youth
Opinion
Embed widget