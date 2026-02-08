Japan Election: Takaichi’s LDP Crosses Majority Mark, Coalition Secures Supermajority

Sanae Takaichi secured a decisive political mandate after her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) crossed the crucial majority mark in Japan’s lower house elections. Early projections showed the LDP winning well over the 233 seats required for a simple majority, while its alliance with the Japan Innovation Party (Ishin) positioned the ruling bloc to command a two-thirds supermajority. The result gives Takaichi strong parliamentary control, significantly easing the passage of legislation as she prepares to pursue tax reforms and a major expansion of defence spending.

LDP Crosses Majority Mark

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party was projected to secure as many as 328 seats in the 465-member House of Representatives, comfortably surpassing the threshold needed to govern alone. Within hours of polling stations closing, the party had crossed the 233-seat mark, confirming a landmark victory.

When combined with seats won by its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, the ruling alliance is expected to achieve a two-thirds supermajority. This level of control would allow the government to pass key legislation with minimal resistance and potentially override upper-house objections, strengthening Takaichi’s grip on policymaking.

Political analysts say the scale of the win reflects voter preference for stability amid regional security concerns and economic uncertainty, even as some of Takaichi’s proposals triggered debate during the campaign.

Strong Mandate Sets Stage For Policy Push

Speaking after the results, Takaichi described the election outcome as a clear public mandate for change in Japan’s economic and security posture. She acknowledged that her agenda, including tax cuts and higher defence spending, had faced opposition but said the results obligated her government to move forward decisively.

At 64, Takaichi had called a rare winter snap election to capitalise on strong approval ratings following her ascent to the LDP leadership late last year. Often compared to Britain’s Margaret Thatcher for her firm leadership style, she has projected an image of discipline and resolve that resonated with voters.

However, her nationalist positions and plans for military expansion have unsettled financial markets and drawn scrutiny from China, which has expressed unease over Japan’s evolving security strategy.

The election was held amid heavy snowfall in several regions, but turnout remained steady.

With a supermajority within reach, Takaichi now faces the challenge of translating electoral dominance into durable economic and strategic outcomes.