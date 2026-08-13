Pitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala; Woman Suffers Deep Injuries In Shocking CCTV Footage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Couple attacked by pitbull while house-hunting in Patiala.

Shifali sustained severe injuries needing surgery; husband also bitten.

Residents intervened with sticks, driving the aggressive dog away.

Patiala Mayor proposed banning aggressive dog breeds city-wide.

A woman was seriously injured after a pitbull attacked her and her husband in Patiala’s Ghuman Nagar area, with purported CCTV footage of the incident circulating on social media.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Ankit Sabharwal and his wife, Shifali, visited Ghuman Nagar with a property dealer to look for a house to rent.

According to Ankit, the attack began when the gate of a house was opened, and the pitbull suddenly rushed out. The dog attacked Shifali, severely mauling her arm and other parts of her body and leaving her with deep injuries that required surgery.

A couple was allegedly attacked by a pitbull while visiting a property in Patiala with a real estate dealer.



The husband and wife had reportedly gone to inspect a house they were considering purchasing. When they rang the doorbell, the pitbull inside the premises suddenly lunged… pic.twitter.com/ocqEynGtTk — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 12, 2026

ALSO READ | Three Domino’s Outlets In Mumbai Face Licence Suspension Over Food Safety Lapses

Woman Suffers Severe Injuries

Shifali is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital, PTI reported. Her injuries were serious enough to require surgical intervention.

Ankit also sustained deep bite wounds to his legs and back as he tried to protect his wife from the dog.

Purported CCTV footage of the attack shows the dog repeatedly going after the couple while nearby residents attempt to intervene. The victims can be seen trying to get away as the animal continues its attack.

Residents Use Sticks To Drive Dog Away

The footage purportedly shows a woman emerging from the house carrying a stick and attempting to stop the dog, but she is unable to restrain it.

Two or three other people then approach with sticks and try to fend off the animal. They eventually manage to pull the injured couple away from the dog.

Ankit said police had been informed about the incident. He also sought action against those responsible, alleging that the dog had been allowed to roam freely.

ALSO READ | Delhi Temperatures Rise, Only Light Rainfall Likely On Independence Day

Possible Ban On Aggressive Breeds

Reacting to the incident, Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia told PTI that keeping aggressive dog breeds as pets would be banned in the city.

Gogia said the issue would be taken up at a House meeting of the municipal corporation, where a special resolution on the matter could be considered.

The proposed move comes after the attack left the couple injured and raised concerns over the keeping and handling of aggressive dog breeds in residential areas.