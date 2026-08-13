India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesPitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala; Woman Suffers Deep Injuries In Shocking CCTV Footage

Pitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala; Woman Suffers Deep Injuries In Shocking CCTV Footage

The woman suffered deep injuries to her arm and other parts of her body and required surgery. Her husband also sustained bite wounds while trying to protect her.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Couple attacked by pitbull while house-hunting in Patiala.
  • Shifali sustained severe injuries needing surgery; husband also bitten.
  • Residents intervened with sticks, driving the aggressive dog away.
  • Patiala Mayor proposed banning aggressive dog breeds city-wide.

A woman was seriously injured after a pitbull attacked her and her husband in Patiala’s Ghuman Nagar area, with purported CCTV footage of the incident circulating on social media.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Ankit Sabharwal and his wife, Shifali, visited Ghuman Nagar with a property dealer to look for a house to rent.

According to Ankit, the attack began when the gate of a house was opened, and the pitbull suddenly rushed out. The dog attacked Shifali, severely mauling her arm and other parts of her body and leaving her with deep injuries that required surgery.

ALSO READ | Three Domino’s Outlets In Mumbai Face Licence Suspension Over Food Safety Lapses

Woman Suffers Severe Injuries

Shifali is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital, PTI reported. Her injuries were serious enough to require surgical intervention.

Ankit also sustained deep bite wounds to his legs and back as he tried to protect his wife from the dog.

Purported CCTV footage of the attack shows the dog repeatedly going after the couple while nearby residents attempt to intervene. The victims can be seen trying to get away as the animal continues its attack.

Residents Use Sticks To Drive Dog Away

The footage purportedly shows a woman emerging from the house carrying a stick and attempting to stop the dog, but she is unable to restrain it.

Two or three other people then approach with sticks and try to fend off the animal. They eventually manage to pull the injured couple away from the dog.

Ankit said police had been informed about the incident. He also sought action against those responsible, alleging that the dog had been allowed to roam freely.

ALSO READ | Delhi Temperatures Rise, Only Light Rainfall Likely On Independence Day 

Possible Ban On Aggressive Breeds

Reacting to the incident, Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia told PTI that keeping aggressive dog breeds as pets would be banned in the city.

Gogia said the issue would be taken up at a House meeting of the municipal corporation, where a special resolution on the matter could be considered.

The proposed move comes after the attack left the couple injured and raised concerns over the keeping and handling of aggressive dog breeds in residential areas.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was injured in the pitbull attack in Patiala?

Shifali was severely injured, requiring surgery for her arm and other body parts. Her husband, Ankit, also sustained deep bite wounds to his legs and back while trying to protect her.

Where did the pitbull attack take place?

The incident occurred in Patiala's Ghuman Nagar area. A couple was visiting a property there to look for a house to rent or purchase when the attack happened.

What action is being considered following the pitbull attack?

Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia stated that keeping aggressive dog breeds as pets would be banned in the city. The issue will be discussed at a municipal corporation House meeting.

How did the pitbull attack begin?

The attack started when the gate of a house was opened, and the pitbull suddenly rushed out. The couple was at the property to inspect a house for rent or purchase.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Aug 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab News Patiala News Dog Attack
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Pitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala; Woman Suffers Deep Injuries In Shocking CCTV Footage
Pitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala; Woman Suffers Deep Injuries In Shocking CCTV Footage
Cities
Delhi Temperatures Rise, Only Light Rainfall Likely On Independence Day 
Delhi Temperatures Rise, Only Light Rainfall Likely On Independence Day 
Cities
Three Domino’s Outlets In Mumbai Face Licence Suspension Over Food Safety Lapses
Three Domino’s Outlets In Mumbai Face Licence Suspension Over Food Safety Lapses
Cities
Karnataka Food Safety Crackdown: Expired Ingredients, Zomato Hyperpure Violations Found
Karnataka Food Safety Crackdown: Expired Ingredients, Zomato Hyperpure Violations Found
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: 'Lungi' Remark Sparks Rajya Sabha Uproar as John Brittas Alleges Insult to South Indians
BIG BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Demands Amit Shah’s Resignation Over Student Protest Action
BREAKING: Amit Shah Challenges Opposition to Debate, Says Government Ready to Answer Every Question
BIG CLASH: Amit Shah Calls for Parliament Debate as Rahul Gandhi Demands Answers and Accountability
Breaking: Tata Sons Chair N Chandrasekaran Resigns; Term Continues Until February 2027, Shares Fall!
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget