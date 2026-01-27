Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRain Lashes Delhi-NCR Again; Temperature Drops As IMD Issues Red Alert

Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR Again; Temperature Drops As IMD Issues Red Alert

Delhi experienced thunderstorms, strong winds, and rain, prompting the IMD to issue red and orange alerts for various regions, warning of potential hail.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 01:03 PM (IST)

Several parts of the national capital were drenched by rain on Tuesday as thunderstorms and strong winds swept across the city, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that hail could occur over the next few hours.

The IMD issued a red alert at 11.10 am for North West Delhi, West Delhi, South West Delhi, Outer North Delhi and parts of Central Delhi, cautioning residents and authorities about the likelihood of severe weather. 

Rainfall Recorded Across City

Light rainfall was reported across multiple areas during the morning. Official data showed Palam recording 3.4 mm of rain, followed by Ridge at 3.0 mm and Pitampura at 2.0 mm between 8.30 am and 11.30 am.

Janakpuri received 1.5 mm of rain, Mayur Vihar 1.0 mm and Ayanagar 0.1 mm, while Safdarjung and Lodi Road registered only trace rainfall. No data was available for the same period from Pusa and Najafgarh, officials said.

Orange alerts were issued for North East Delhi, East Delhi and Shahdara, while alerts were also extended to parts of North and South Delhi.

Explaining the warning system, the IMD said a red alert calls for immediate action as severe weather is expected, while an orange alert urges people to remain cautious and prepared.

“Bad weather over Delhi NCR likely during the next two to three hours,” the weather office said.

More Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely

The IMD forecast light to moderate rain at most locations, with isolated spells of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph and hail.

Thunderstorm activity with moderate to heavy rain was confined to isolated pockets, including Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka and Jafarpur.

The weather office also predicted generally cloudy conditions with intermittent light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the early morning to forenoon hours.

Temperature Dips After Rain In Delhi-NCR

The temperatures during the day are expected to dip, with the maximum likely to hover around 19 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi last witnessed a similar intense spell of rain on January 23, when the city logged its first and highest January rainfall in two years, triggering a sharp fall in temperatures and offering temporary relief from elevated pollution levels.

Related Video

Breaking News: ew UGC Rules Spark Countrywide Opposition, OBC Inclusion Raises Eyebrows

Also read

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather DELHI NEWS DELHI-NCR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Mother Of All Deals’: Modi Says India-EU Free Trade Pact Strengthens Democracy, Rule Of Law
‘Mother Of All Deals’: Modi Says India-EU Free Trade Pact Strengthens Democracy, Rule Of Law
Entertainment
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Setback As Madras HC Division Bench Sends Case Back To Single Judge
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Setback As Madras HC Division Bench Sends Case Back To Single Judge
World
'Europe Financing War Against Themselves': US Reacts As India-EU Set To Ink 'Mother Of All Trade Deals'
'Financing War Against Themselves': US Reacts As India-EU Set To Ink 'Mother Of All Deals'
Cities
Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud
Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ew UGC Rules Spark Countrywide Opposition, OBC Inclusion Raises Eyebrows
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall in Hill Areas Disrupts Daily Life, Roads Turn Slippery and Dangerous
Breaking News: Suspension Row Deepens as Alankar Agnihotri Protests Outside DM Office
Breaking News: UP Suspends Bareilly City Magistrate After Exit, Orders High-Level Inquiry
Breaking News: No Cash, No Counters, Bank Employees on Nationwide Strike
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget