Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR Again; Temperature Drops As IMD Issues Red Alert

Several parts of the national capital were drenched by rain on Tuesday as thunderstorms and strong winds swept across the city, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that hail could occur over the next few hours.

The IMD issued a red alert at 11.10 am for North West Delhi, West Delhi, South West Delhi, Outer North Delhi and parts of Central Delhi, cautioning residents and authorities about the likelihood of severe weather.

Rainfall Recorded Across City

Light rainfall was reported across multiple areas during the morning. Official data showed Palam recording 3.4 mm of rain, followed by Ridge at 3.0 mm and Pitampura at 2.0 mm between 8.30 am and 11.30 am.

Janakpuri received 1.5 mm of rain, Mayur Vihar 1.0 mm and Ayanagar 0.1 mm, while Safdarjung and Lodi Road registered only trace rainfall. No data was available for the same period from Pusa and Najafgarh, officials said.

Orange alerts were issued for North East Delhi, East Delhi and Shahdara, while alerts were also extended to parts of North and South Delhi.

Explaining the warning system, the IMD said a red alert calls for immediate action as severe weather is expected, while an orange alert urges people to remain cautious and prepared.

“Bad weather over Delhi NCR likely during the next two to three hours,” the weather office said.

More Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely

The IMD forecast light to moderate rain at most locations, with isolated spells of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph and hail.

Thunderstorm activity with moderate to heavy rain was confined to isolated pockets, including Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka and Jafarpur.

The weather office also predicted generally cloudy conditions with intermittent light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the early morning to forenoon hours.

Temperature Dips After Rain In Delhi-NCR

The temperatures during the day are expected to dip, with the maximum likely to hover around 19 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi last witnessed a similar intense spell of rain on January 23, when the city logged its first and highest January rainfall in two years, triggering a sharp fall in temperatures and offering temporary relief from elevated pollution levels.