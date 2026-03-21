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HomeCities‘Farsa Wale Baba’ Killed By Cattle Smugglers In Mathura, Highway Blocked Amid Violent Protests

‘Farsa Wale Baba’ Killed By Cattle Smugglers In Mathura, Highway Blocked Amid Violent Protests

Police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information and attempted to pacify the crowd. However, the situation escalated as protesters turned violent and began pelting stones.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 11:28 AM (IST)

Tension gripped parts of Mathura after the death of self-styled cow vigilante Chandrashekhar, popularly known as “Farsa Wale Baba.” He was allegedly run over by suspected cattle smugglers, triggering outrage among locals who blocked the busy Delhi-Agra Highway in protest.

Police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information and attempted to pacify the crowd. However, the situation escalated as protesters turned violent and began pelting stones, forcing police to resort to firing rubber bullets to bring the mob under control.

Incident During Chase Of Suspected Smugglers

According to reports, the incident took place in the Kosikalan police station area near Navipur. Chandrashekhar had received information about the movement of cattle smugglers in the region and was chasing them along with his associates.

Near Navipur, the accused allegedly rammed their vehicle into him and ran him over, leading to his death on the spot.

Violence Erupts In Mathura

Following the killing, anger spread rapidly across the area, with a large number of people taking to the streets. Protesters blocked key routes, leading to major disruption. The situation worsened when some individuals began throwing stones.

Despite efforts by senior officials, including the DIG, to calm the crowd, tensions remained high. Police eventually used rubber bullets to disperse the mob.

Traffic Chaos And Damage To Vehicles

The blockade led to massive traffic jams on the highway, with even foreign nationals reportedly stranded for hours. In the chaos, several drivers were seen attempting to take the wrong routes, adding to the confusion.

During the unrest, an official vehicle of the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) was also damaged by the agitated crowd. Authorities have deployed additional police forces in the area to prevent further escalation. The situation remains under close watch as officials continue efforts to restore normalcy.

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mathura Violence Matura Live Updates Farsa Wale Baba Farsa Wale Baba Cow Smugglers
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