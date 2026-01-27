Avalanche Alert Issued In 10 J&K Districts After Heavy Snowfall; All Srinagar Flights Cancelled

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued an avalanche warning for ten districts following heavy snowfall in higher reaches, prompting authorities to advise residents and travellers to avoid steep slopes and vulnerable routes.

Meanwhile, all flights to and from Srinagar International Airport have been cancelled due to continuous snowfall and poor visibility.

Avalanche Warning and Safety Advisory

The affected districts where the administration has issued an avalanche warning are Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri, and Ramban. The administration has cautioned that fresh snow has increased the risk of avalanches in mountainous and historically vulnerable areas.

Residents living in higher elevations, as well as tourists and transporters, have been urged to refrain from venturing into risky zones until conditions are declared safe. Farmers have also been advised to suspend all farming activities until Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions.

Flight Disruptions at Srinagar Airport

Airport officials reported that several flights scheduled for Tuesday morning were affected, and passengers have been instructed to coordinate with their respective airlines for rescheduling. Among them, 6 Indigo, 2 Air Akasa, and 3 Air India Express flights have been cancelled till 9 AM.

The official X account of Srinagar Airport wrote, "Due to prevailing adverse weather conditions at Srinagar Airport, additional flights have been cancelled for today. The updated list of cancelled flights is attached. Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements."

Road Closures and Highway Disruptions

Heavy snowfall has also led to the closure of the Srinagar–Jammu national highway (NH-44) until further notice. Accumulated snow at both ends of the Navyug Tunnel in Qazigund (Kulgam district) and Banihal (Ramban district) has blocked vehicular movement.

“No vehicular movement shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa,” a traffic department official said. Additionally, Mughal Road, SSG Road, and Sinthan Road remain closed. Residents and travellers have been urged not to use these routes until they are cleared and declared safe.

IMD Weather Forecast

A weather warning of isolated thunderstorm activity with lightning, hail, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Jammu & Kashmir has been issued today.



The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain or snow across most areas on Tuesday, with the possibility of heavy snowfall accompanied by gusty winds at certain locations in the union territory. Light snow and rain are also expected on Wednesday.

Authorities have issued an advisory urging travellers to confirm road conditions before embarking on journeys, as moderate to heavy rain, snow, thunder, and strong winds may persist through the evening.

The ongoing snowfall falls within the 40-day period of harsh winter cold, locally called the ‘Chillai Kalan,’ which began on December 21 and will end on January 30. This period is critical for replenishing perennial water reservoirs in the mountains, which sustain rivers, streams, lakes, and other water bodies during the summer months.