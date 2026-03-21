Who Was ‘Farsa Baba’? Mathura Gau Rakshak Killed In Highway Accident

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Farsa Baba: Chandrashekhar, widely known as ‘Farsa Baba’ or ‘Farse Wale Baba’, lost his life in a tragic road accident in the early hours of Saturday on the Agra-Delhi highway near Mathura. The incident occurred amid low visibility due to dense morning fog, according to local authorities. Officials from the district administration and police said that Baba and one of his disciples were on the highway when the accident took place, leading to his death shortly afterwards. As per initial reports, Chandrashekhar and his follower were attempting to “checking” a container truck on suspicion that it was transporting cows. During this time, another truck approached the spot and ran over him in conditions affected by poor visibility.

The impact proved fatal, and despite efforts to respond quickly, he succumbed to his injuries soon after the accident. Authorities have indicated that the foggy conditions may have played a significant role in the mishap.

Who Was ‘Farsa Baba’?

Known among his supporters as a ‘gau rakshak’ (cow vigilante), Chandrashekhar had built a strong following in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh. He was recognised for his stated mission of saving cows from being smuggled and slaughtered.

Though his real name was Chandrashekhar, he earned the moniker ‘Farsa Baba’ due to his habit of carrying a ‘farsa’, a traditional axe-like weapon, wherever he went. Over time, he became a prominent figure among local cow protection groups and was widely known in the region.

Farsa Baba was actively involved in efforts aimed at preventing cow smuggling and slaughter. He led a gau raksha dal based in Ajanokh, operating out of a gaushala that served as the centre for his activities.

Outpouring Of Grief

News of his sudden demise quickly spread across Mathura and surrounding areas, prompting a strong emotional response from his supporters. Many followers took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to him.

Some supporters staged a protest by blocking the highway, and reportedly damaging police vehicles.

However, deputy inspector general of police, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, later said speaking to reporters:

"The situation is now under control. Authorities confirmed it was a road accident with no cattle involved, and arrests have been made. Strict action will follow against those involved in violence, while a full investigation is underway."

Following Farsa Baba's death, his last rites were conducted at the above-mentioned gaushala in Ajanokh.