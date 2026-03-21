PM Modi Discusses West Asia Crisis With Iran President Pezeshkian

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PM Modi West Asia Crisis: Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 21, 2026), focusing on bilateral ties and the evolving regional situation. The discussion centred on the ongoing conflict involving Iran and recent military actions linked to the United States, with both leaders sharing their perspectives on the crisis and its wider implications.

Iran’s Position on Ongoing Conflict

Telephone Conversation between President Pezeshkian and the Prime Minister of India



Dr. Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation on Saturday, 21 March 2026, with Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, during which they discussed… pic.twitter.com/FFjzPnpe81 March 21, 2026

During the call, President Pezeshkian outlined Iran’s stance, asserting that the country was not responsible for initiating the conflict. According to him, the strikes occurred amid ongoing nuclear negotiations and resulted in heavy losses, including senior leadership figures, military officials, and civilians.

He also highlighted damage to key infrastructure, adding that a school in Minab was targeted, leading to the deaths of 168 schoolchildren.

Reiterating Iran’s willingness to engage diplomatically, Pezeshkian said the country remains open to dialogue with global leaders to ensure transparency around its nuclear programme.

He also proposed the creation of a regional security framework involving West Asian nations, aimed at promoting peace through cooperation without external interference.

Pezeshkian further urged BRICS nations to take an independent stance in preventing further escalation and supporting regional peace efforts.

PM Modi Raises Concerns Over Global Impact

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his greetings on the occasions of Eid al-Fitr and Nowruz to Iran’s President, government, and citizens, expressing hopes for a year marked by peace and calm.

That said, he also underlined the need to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz and ensure uninterrupted navigation through the Persian Gulf.

PM Modi further expressed serious concern over the intensifying conflict. He condemned attacks on critical energy infrastructure, stating that such actions could disrupt food and energy security worldwide.