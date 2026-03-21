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HomeNewsWorldPM Modi Discusses West Asia Crisis With Iran President Pezeshkian

PM Modi Discusses West Asia Crisis With Iran President Pezeshkian

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Iran President, Masoud Pezeshkian, discussed the ongoing West Asia crisis on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 10:09 PM (IST)
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PM Modi West Asia Crisis: Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 21, 2026), focusing on bilateral ties and the evolving regional situation. The discussion centred on the ongoing conflict involving Iran and recent military actions linked to the United States, with both leaders sharing their perspectives on the crisis and its wider implications. 

Iran’s Position on Ongoing Conflict

During the call, President Pezeshkian outlined Iran’s stance, asserting that the country was not responsible for initiating the conflict. According to him, the strikes occurred amid ongoing nuclear negotiations and resulted in heavy losses, including senior leadership figures, military officials, and civilians.

He also highlighted damage to key infrastructure, adding that a school in Minab was targeted, leading to the deaths of 168 schoolchildren.

Reiterating Iran’s willingness to engage diplomatically, Pezeshkian said the country remains open to dialogue with global leaders to ensure transparency around its nuclear programme.

He also proposed the creation of a regional security framework involving West Asian nations, aimed at promoting peace through cooperation without external interference.

Pezeshkian further urged BRICS nations to take an independent stance in preventing further escalation and supporting regional peace efforts.

PM Modi Raises Concerns Over Global Impact

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his greetings on the occasions of Eid al-Fitr and Nowruz to Iran’s President, government, and citizens, expressing hopes for a year marked by peace and calm.

That said, he also underlined the need to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz and ensure uninterrupted navigation through the Persian Gulf.

PM Modi further expressed serious concern over the intensifying conflict. He condemned attacks on critical energy infrastructure, stating that such actions could disrupt food and energy security worldwide.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main focus of the phone call between PM Modi and Iranian President Pezeshkian?

The leaders discussed bilateral ties and the evolving West Asian regional situation, including the ongoing conflict and recent military actions.

What is Iran's stated position on the initiation of the recent conflict?

President Pezeshkian stated that Iran was not responsible for initiating the conflict, which resulted in significant losses including senior leadership and civilians.

What key infrastructure was reportedly targeted in Iran?

A school in Minab was targeted, resulting in the deaths of 168 schoolchildren. Other key infrastructure was also damaged.

What did PM Modi express concern about regarding the conflict?

PM Modi expressed concern over the intensifying conflict and condemned attacks on critical energy infrastructure, highlighting potential disruptions to global food and energy security.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 10:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran West Asia Conflict 'Narendra Modi'
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