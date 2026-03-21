Pakistan Rebuts US Claims On Missile Threat, Cites India In Defence Amid Diplomatic Tensions

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United States of America (USA) raised concerns over Pakistan’s missile and nuclear capabilities, prompting a sharp response from the latter. While rejecting the allegations, Islamabad has once again brought India into the discussion, framing its defence posture as a response to regional dynamics. The development comes at a time when geopolitical tensions remain high, with global powers increasingly scrutinising nuclear capabilities across South Asia and beyond.

US Concerns Over Pakistan’s Capabilities

The controversy began after Tulsi Gabbard, serving as US National Intelligence Director, flagged Pakistan’s nuclear and missile arsenal as a potential threat to the United States.

In her remarks on March 18, 2026, she grouped Pakistan alongside other countries seen as posing strategic risks.

Gabbard stated that Pakistan, along with Russia, China, and North Korea, represents one of the most significant nuclear threats to the US. She also highlighted China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea as nations developing capabilities that could endanger American security.

Responding to these claims, Pakistan strongly dismissed the accusations. A senior official from the Foreign Ministry, Tahir Hussain Andrabi, issued a categorical denial.

"Pakistan categorically rejects the recent allegation made by a US official regarding the potential threat posed by Pakistan's missile capabilities."

The statement underscored Islamabad’s position that its defence infrastructure is not aimed at threatening global powers but is instead driven by regional security concerns.

India Brought Into The Debate

While rebutting the US claims, Pakistan also referenced India’s military capabilities. Andrabi asserted that Pakistan’s missile programme is defensive and designed to ensure national security and regional stability.

He maintained that the programme is primarily intended to counter perceived threats from India. Additionally, the Pakistani side raised concerns about India’s missile developments, particularly those with ranges exceeding 12,000 kilometres, describing them as a matter of concern for neighbouring countries.

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