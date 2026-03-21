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HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Warns Of Inflation Surge Amid Rupee Slide, Rising Fuel Costs

Rahul Gandhi Warns Of Inflation Surge Amid Rupee Slide, Rising Fuel Costs

Taking aim at the government, Gandhi said it lacked a clear roadmap to address emerging economic challenges.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 08:54 PM (IST)
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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cautioned that India could be headed towards a fresh bout of inflation, citing the weakening rupee and rising industrial fuel prices amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran.

“The rupee weakening against the dollar and heading towards 100, along with a sharp rise in industrial fuel prices — these aren't just numbers; they're clear signals of the inflation to come,” he wrote on X.

His remarks followed the rupee’s sharp fall of 64 paise to an all-time low of 93.53 against the US dollar, driven by rising crude oil prices and a broader risk-off sentiment among global investors.

‘Direct Impact On Every Household’

Gandhi said the currency depreciation and fuel price surge would have a cascading impact across the economy, adding that while the government may term it “normal”, it does not reflect the “reality”.

  • He outlined the likely consequences:
  • “Production and transport will become more expensive;
  • MSMEs will be hit the hardest;
  • Prices of everyday items will go up; and
  • FII money will flow out even faster, putting more pressure on the stock market.”

“And it's just a matter of time—after the elections, prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG will be hiked too,” he added, referring to upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Targets Centre Over ‘Lack Of Strategy’

Taking aim at the government, Gandhi said it lacked a clear roadmap to address emerging economic challenges.

“The Modi government has neither direction nor strategy – just empty rhetoric. The question isn't what the government is saying – it's what's left on your plate,” he said.

LPG Concerns Add To Pressure

The concerns come amid disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict, which have driven up energy costs and raised fears of supply constraints.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has urged commercial LPG users to switch to piped natural gas where possible to ease pressure on cylinder supplies. Despite assurances of adequate stock, reports of panic buying and long queues at LPG depots have emerged in several regions.

Kerala has been particularly affected, with the LPG crunch forcing some restaurants and hotels to temporarily shut operations earlier this month.

Shashi Tharoor Points To Global Factors

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attributed the rupee’s fall to external pressures, stating it is “because of international forces beyond our government's control”.

He added that the situation should put into perspective similar currency movements during the Congress-led UPA era and said the current government should have the “grace” to withdraw its earlier criticism of past administrations over rupee depreciation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rahul Gandhi's main concern regarding India's economy?

Rahul Gandhi is concerned about a potential bout of inflation in India, citing the weakening rupee and rising industrial fuel prices.

What factors are contributing to the rupee's fall?

The rupee's sharp fall is primarily driven by rising crude oil prices and a broader risk-off sentiment among global investors.

What are the potential consequences of the currency depreciation and fuel price surge?

These issues could lead to more expensive production and transport, hit MSMEs hard, increase prices of everyday items, and cause FII money to flow out faster.

What is the government's stance on the economic challenges?

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Modi government for lacking a clear roadmap and strategy to address emerging economic challenges, relying instead on empty rhetoric.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 08:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Inflation Surge Rupee Slide Rising Fuel Costs
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