Iran’s 4,000-km Missile Missed US Base Diego Garcia, But the Message Hit Hard

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Iran’s failed strike on the Diego Garcia air base in the Indian Ocean this week has drawn attention for what it signals about Tehran’s military reach rather than the outcome itself.

Tehran reportedly launched two ballistic missiles at the joint UK-US base, marking the first known instance in the current conflict where it appears to have used weapons with a range exceeding 2,000 km.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, one missile failed mid-flight, while the second prompted a response from a US warship, which launched an SM-3 interceptor. It remains unclear whether the interception was successful.

Strategic Significance Beyond Impact

Despite the strike failing to hit its target, Diego Garcia remains a critical hub for US military operations, hosting heavy bombers and surveillance aircraft, including B-2 stealth bombers.

The episode has raised questions about defence preparedness. If the SM-3 interceptor did not neutralise the missile, it could point to gaps in advanced defence systems. If it did, analysts note that Iran still achieved a strategic objective by forcing the deployment of high-end interception systems in response to a limited strike.

Analysts Flag Possible Experimental System

William Alberque, a Europe-based Senior Fellow at the Pacific Forum, told Bloomberg, “Nobody, and I mean nobody, even guessed” that Iran had missiles with that range.

He suggested Iran may have deployed an experimental system, adding, “They probably used a modified missile – maybe a prototype.”

Such modifications could involve reducing payload weight or even removing the warhead entirely to extend operational range.

Timing Adds To Escalation

The attempted strike came before the United Kingdom publicly confirmed it would allow the United States to use Diego Garcia and the Fairford base in southwest England for operations targeting Iranian missile infrastructure linked to attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, AFP reported.

It also followed a warning from Iranian General Abolfazl Shekarchi, who said “parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations” worldwide would not be safe for the country’s enemies.

British officials later described Iran’s actions as destabilising, stating that Tehran’s “lashing out across the region and holding hostage the Strait of Hormuz, are a threat to British interests and British allies.”