The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday released a comprehensive traffic advisory and announced special arrangements ahead of the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony, scheduled to take place in and around Vijay Chowk.

As per the advisory, traffic regulations will be enforced between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to ensure the smooth conduct of the rehearsal and allow unhindered movement of participating contingents and officials.

Traffic Restrictions During Rehearsal Hours

Vijay Chowk will be completely shut to general traffic during the restricted period. Several arterial roads leading towards the area will also remain closed.



These include Raisina Road from the Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, stretches beyond the Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, the Krishna Menon Marg roundabout, and the Sunehri Masjid roundabout in the direction of Vijay Chowk.

Roads Affected And Alternate Routes

Kartavya Path, between Vijay Chowk and the Rafi Marg–Kartavya Path intersection, will also be closed to vehicular movement. Commuters have been advised to plan their travel in advance and avoid the affected stretches during rehearsal hours.

The traffic police have suggested using alternate routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road–Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, and Minto Road, among others, to minimise inconvenience.

Beating Retreat Schedule And Republic Day Highlights

The Full Dress Rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony is scheduled for January 27, while the main ceremony will be held on January 29, marking the formal conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, India’s cultural diversity, expanding capabilities across sectors, and military strength were showcased on Kartavya Path on Monday as the national capital and other parts of the country marked the 77th Republic Day with enthusiasm.

The main Republic Day event in New Delhi featured the participation of a European Union contingent, comprising four flag bearers on three gypsies. The contingent carried four flags, the flag of the European Union, the European Union Military Staff flag, the EU Naval Force Atalanta flag, and the EU Naval Force Aspides flag.

President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attended the celebrations as Chief Guests.

President Droupadi Murmu led the ceremony and took the salute of the parade as Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, was specially decorated for the occasion.

The celebrations commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he paid tribute to fallen heroes by laying a wreath. The parade was led by around 100 cultural artists performing to the theme ‘Vividata Mein Ekta – Unity in Diversity’, reflecting India’s unity and rich cultural heritage.