Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities7,500 Blind Spots Across Delhi: PWD Audit Reveals Thousands Of Defunct CCTVs

7,500 Blind Spots Across Delhi: PWD Audit Reveals Thousands Of Defunct CCTVs

PWD audit revealed over 7,500 of Delhi's 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras were offline due to technical issues, theft, or power cuts. The Government plans to install more cameras and improve maintenance.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) More than 7,500 CCTV cameras across the capital were found to be offline by the Public Works Department (PWD) in its safety audit conducted last year.

Launched in 2020 with the aim to make the city safer, approximately 2.8 lakh cameras have been installed by the government till now, in association with various resident welfare associations and market unions.

According to the latest report submitted by the government in response to a question in the Delhi Assembly, a total of 7,535 cameras were found to be offline. The reasons cited include power cuts, technical faults, theft or vandalism, and dismantling or relocation of cameras.

"In the technical fault category, it is mostly the network-providing company that has issues and there is no relay of the live feed at the Central Command Center (CCC), and then there is theft of parts and power cuts which are external factors. We are trying to resolve all this in the future tender," a PWD official said.

In a step towards increasing safety, the Delhi government plans to install 50,000 additional CCTV cameras across the city, while also prioritising the maintenance of these cameras.

CCTV cameras are mostly installed in public spaces like markets, roads, inside residential colonies, and business centres, and are connected to the CCC at the PWD headquarters.

The department has handed over maintenance of the cameras to Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL), a public sector unit under the Ministry of Defence.

"In future, for proper maintenance of CCTV cameras, we plan to issue a consolidated tender. Currently, we have a separate company in charge of maintenance work," a senior PWD official said, adding that the number of dysfunctional cameras is on a real-time basis, and keeps changing.

Last year, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, during the assembly session in February, stated that the government plans to increase the CCTV coverage in the city.

Under the previous plan, 4,000 cameras were to be installed in every assembly constituency. However, allegations emerged that constituencies represented by BJP MLAs received fewer cameras, allegedly due to denial of approvals.

For installing new cameras, the PWD has estimated a cost of Rs 100 crore, which is likely to include installation and maintenance. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the common reasons for CCTV cameras being offline?

Common reasons include power cuts, technical faults with network providers, theft of camera parts, and vandalism. Some cameras are also dismantled or relocated.

Published at : 19 Jan 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
PWD Surveillance DELHI Delhi Surveillance Delhi PWD Audit Delhi CCTV Cameras
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
News
'Don't Encourage Terrorism In Our Neighbourhood': S Jaishankar Warns Poland Of Zero Tolerance
'Don't Encourage Terrorism In Our Neighbourhood': EAM Warns Poland Of Zero Tolerance
Cities
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
India
SC Relief On Bengal SIR: 10 Days For Over 1 Crore Excluded Voters To Submit Documents
SC Relief On Bengal SIR: 10 Days For Over 1 Crore Excluded Voters To Submit Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget