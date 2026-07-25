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English NewsNewsIndia'Pradhan Must Be Sacked, Modi Must Apologise': Rahul Reiterates Students' 3 Demands Over NEET Protest Crackdown

'Pradhan Must Be Sacked, Modi Must Apologise': Rahul Reiterates Students' 3 Demands Over NEET Protest Crackdown

Rahul Gandhi demands Dharmendra Pradhan's dismissal, action against those behind the protest crackdown, and an apology from PM Modi.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi demanded Education Minister's dismissal over NEET leak.
  • Gandhi also sought accountability for police excesses during protests.
  • He insisted Prime Minister Modi apologize for protest handling.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday sharpened his attack on the Centre over the handling of the NEET paper leak protests, laying down three key demands before the government and insisting that merely shifting Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to another ministry would not resolve the issue.

Addressing the press along with students injured during the protests, the Leader of the Opposition said accountability must extend beyond administrative action, calling for Pradhan's dismissal, punishment for those responsible for the alleged police excesses, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Shifting Pradhan Is Not Acceptable'

Condemning speculation that Dharmendra Pradhan could be moved to another portfolio, Rahul Gandhi said such a move would not meet the protesters' demands.

Rahul Gandhi said, as per ANI, "There's some talk going on in Mr. Modi's cabinet that the solution is to move Dharmendra Pradhan from education to some other ministry. This is not acceptable to the students of India. It is not acceptable to anybody. The reason is that Pradhan is a symbol of corruption and of what has happened to the future of India's children. He is a symbol of the destruction of the most valuable thing that this country has, which is our students and their future. And so there is going to be no conversation about Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan being moved here, moved there, put behind, forward, nothing. Dharmendra Pradhan has to be sacked."

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Says 130 Personnel Hurt, 15 FIRs Filed; 2,000 Anti-Socials Identified Using Facial Recognition

Rahul Seeks Accountability For Protest Violence

Standing alongside a group of students who were injured during the protests, Gandhi demanded action against those responsible for the alleged use of force against demonstrators. He said, "The people who have done this, need to be punished and made accountable."

The protests, triggered by the alleged NEET paper leak, have witnessed repeated clashes between demonstrators and police, resulting in injuries to both security personnel and protesters.

ALSO READ: Will Dharmendra Pradhan Resign Today? CJP-Centre Talks Enter Crucial Third Round Amid NEET Protest Deadlock

Calls For PM Modi's Apology

Rahul Gandhi also held Prime Minister Narendra Modi politically responsible for the handling of the protests and called on him to issue a public apology. He said, "The leader of the entire missionary doing this, Narendra Modi has to apologise."

Praising the students for continuing their agitation, Gandhi added, "I am proud of you, every single one of you, who are standing there against those destorying our constitution and attacking our system"

Before You Go

Bihar Social Media Ban: Bihar Suspends Social Media Platforms After Violence Amid Student Protests

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Rahul Gandhi's key demands regarding the NEET paper leak protests?

Rahul Gandhi demands the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, punishment for those responsible for police excesses, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Why does Rahul Gandhi reject the idea of shifting Dharmendra Pradhan to another ministry?

Rahul Gandhi stated that shifting Pradhan is

What is Rahul Gandhi's stance on accountability for the violence during the NEET protests?

He demands that those responsible for the alleged use of force against demonstrators be punished and made accountable. The protests led to injuries for both security personnel and protesters.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about Prime Minister Modi's role in the NEET protests?

Rahul Gandhi held Prime Minister Narendra Modi politically responsible for the handling of the protests and called on him to issue a public apology.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dharmendra Pradhan CONGRESS NEET Paper Leak 'Narendra Modi' : Rahul Gandhi
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