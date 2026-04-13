Delhi Police is on high alert due to violent protests by factory workers in Noida. Security has been intensified at major entry points into the national capital.
Delhi On High Alert After Noida Violence, Vehicles Being Checked At Borders
Special focus has been placed on key border points between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, where strict surveillance and thorough vehicle checks are being carried out.
- Noida factory workers' wage protest turned violent with arson.
- Delhi Police on high alert, security intensified at borders.
- Multiple teams deployed to prevent violence spread into Delhi.
- Traffic severely affected due to border checks and congestion.
Following violent protests by factory workers in Noida, Delhi Police has been placed on high alert and security has been intensified at major entry points into the national capital.
According to authorities, a large number of workers from various industrial units had gathered to protest their long-pending demand for wage revision. While the demonstration initially involved sloganeering, it soon turned violent, with incidents of arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting reported from Noida’s Phase 2 and Sector 60 areas.
Multiple Teams Deployed On Noida-Delhi Border
Police sources said multiple teams have been deployed along routes connecting Noida to Delhi to prevent the spread of violence. Special focus has been placed on key border points between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, where strict surveillance and thorough vehicle checks are being carried out to ensure that no miscreants enter the capital under the guise of protests.
A senior police officer said, “Delhi Police is fully alert and vigilant. Adequate force has been deployed at all sensitive locations, and no one will be allowed to disturb law and order.” Barricades have been installed at major checkpoints, and quick reaction teams, along with paramilitary personnel, have been stationed to respond swiftly to any untoward incident.
Officials added that Delhi Police is in constant coordination with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and is closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, traffic movement has been severely affected, with thousands of commuters stranded on key routes leading into the capital due to congestion and restrictions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Delhi Police on high alert?
What led to the protests?
The protests were sparked by a long-pending demand for wage revision by workers from various industrial units in Noida.
What happened during the protests in Noida?
The demonstration, which began with sloganeering, turned violent with reported incidents of arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting in Noida's Phase 2 and Sector 60.
What measures are being taken to prevent violence spread to Delhi?
Multiple police teams are deployed on routes connecting Noida to Delhi, with strict surveillance and vehicle checks at border points. Quick reaction teams and paramilitary personnel are also stationed.