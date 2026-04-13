Delhi On High Alert After Noida Violence, Vehicles Being Checked At Borders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Noida factory workers' wage protest turned violent with arson.

Delhi Police on high alert, security intensified at borders.

Multiple teams deployed to prevent violence spread into Delhi.

Traffic severely affected due to border checks and congestion.

Following violent protests by factory workers in Noida, Delhi Police has been placed on high alert and security has been intensified at major entry points into the national capital.

According to authorities, a large number of workers from various industrial units had gathered to protest their long-pending demand for wage revision. While the demonstration initially involved sloganeering, it soon turned violent, with incidents of arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting reported from Noida’s Phase 2 and Sector 60 areas.

Multiple Teams Deployed On Noida-Delhi Border

Police sources said multiple teams have been deployed along routes connecting Noida to Delhi to prevent the spread of violence. Special focus has been placed on key border points between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, where strict surveillance and thorough vehicle checks are being carried out to ensure that no miscreants enter the capital under the guise of protests.

A senior police officer said, “Delhi Police is fully alert and vigilant. Adequate force has been deployed at all sensitive locations, and no one will be allowed to disturb law and order.” Barricades have been installed at major checkpoints, and quick reaction teams, along with paramilitary personnel, have been stationed to respond swiftly to any untoward incident.

Officials added that Delhi Police is in constant coordination with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and is closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, traffic movement has been severely affected, with thousands of commuters stranded on key routes leading into the capital due to congestion and restrictions.