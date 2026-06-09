Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Gains Over 400 Points, Nifty Tests 23, 240

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian indices rose despite lingering West Asia uncertainty.

Crude oil prices fell, easing inflation concerns for markets.

Global markets showed mixed trends; precious metals declined.

The Indian benchmark indices rose on Tuesday as the Sensex rose over 372 points to settle at 73,885.46 and the Nifty rose over 111 points to close trade at 23,235 points at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the ear morning session, the BSE Sensex started the session near 73,900, climbing close to 350 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell around 23,200, rallying more than 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Investor sentiment remained closely linked to developments in West Asia, where uncertainty continued over the durability of the ceasefire arrangement between Washington and Tehran.

Iran has reportedly paused its strikes against Israel, but cautioned that military operations could resume if Israeli action in Lebanon persists. At the same time, investors are closely monitoring the broader US-Iran ceasefire framework amid concerns over its long-term sustainability.

The evolving geopolitical landscape continues to shape risk appetite across global markets, particularly because of its potential impact on energy supplies and inflation.

Crude Oil Slips Amid Geopolitical Assessment

Oil prices traded lower in early deals, offering some relief to market participants.

Brent crude futures declined around 0.5 per cent to $93.74 per barrel as traders assessed the latest developments in West Asia. The easing in crude prices helped reduce concerns over inflationary pressures and the impact of elevated energy costs on major importing economies such as India.

However, crude oil remains a key monitorable for markets, with any escalation in regional tensions likely to trigger renewed volatility.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region showed a mixed trend on Tuesday morning.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced more than 1 per cent, extending recent gains, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded in the red. The uneven performance reflected cautious investor positioning amid persistent geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Wall Street Closes Mostly Higher

US markets ended overnight trade on a mixed but largely positive note.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.86 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.30 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, slipped 0.16 per cent.

Strength in technology stocks supported broader sentiment despite lingering concerns around geopolitical developments.

Gold, Silver Decline In Early Session

Precious metals witnessed mild weakness during the Asian trading session.

Gold futures edged down 0.14 per cent, while silver futures declined 0.65 per cent as investors shifted towards risk assets following the recent easing in geopolitical tensions.