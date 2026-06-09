CID Team Reaches Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat Office

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CID visited Mamata's office regarding Abhishek Banerjee's Assembly signature notice.

Notice concerned TMC legislators' alleged signature irregularities for Assembly positions.

Former TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta arrested for alleged extortion, intimidation.

Fresh legal and political challenges appear to be mounting for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as a CID team reached former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat office in Kolkata on Tuesday. According to reports, the visit was linked to a notice issued to TMC national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with an investigation into alleged irregularities in the signatures of party legislators on a proposal related to key opposition posts in the West Bengal Assembly. The developments come amid growing scrutiny of several current and former TMC leaders.

CID Notice

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 8 issued a third notice to Abhishek Banerjee, directing him to appear before its South Kolkata headquarters for questioning by 5 pm on June 9.

The probe relates to alleged discrepancies in the signatures of certain Trinamool Congress MLAs on a proposal concerning appointments to important positions reserved for the Opposition in the Assembly.

Abhishek was first summoned through a notice issued on May 30 and was asked to appear before investigators on June 1. However, he sought a 15-day extension, citing health concerns and injuries allegedly sustained during an attack in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district.

Following his request, the CID issued a second notice asking him to appear on Monday afternoon. Abhishek again wrote to the agency seeking additional time before appearing for questioning.

Also Read: 'Quit TMC, Join BJP & Fight Polls': Party Leaders Accuse Rebel MPs Of Betraying TMC, Call Them 'Traitors'

Former MLA Arrested

In a separate development, former TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta was remanded to eight days of police custody after being arrested from North 24 Parganas in the early hours of Tuesday.

Dutta has been accused of extortion and criminal intimidation. According to the complaint, he allegedly demanded more than Rs 1 crore from a complainant in 2018 and was involved in extortion-related activities.

His arrest comes at a time when the Trinamool Congress is already facing pressure over corruption-related investigations. Former Bidhannagar MLA and ex-state minister Sujit Bose was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the municipal recruitment scam.

Reacting to the latest developments, state minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said individuals “immersed in corruption and arrogance” were being arrested one after another, underscoring the growing political controversy surrounding the ruling party.

Also Read: ‘If Modi Can Be PM, Others Can Too’: Sanjay Raut On INDIA Bloc Face