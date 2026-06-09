Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC leaders accused rebel MPs of betrayal, BJP ties.

Kalyan Banerjee challenged rebels to quit, citing power ambitions.

Kirti Azad questioned dissent timing, citing ethical resignations.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) escalated its confrontation with dissident parliamentarians on Tuesday, as senior party leaders publicly accused rebel MPs of betraying the organisation and working in the interests of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing a press conference, TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad launched a strong defence of the party leadership while questioning the motives of lawmakers who have expressed dissent.

Kalyan Banerjee Accuses Rebels Of Chasing Power

Kalyan Banerjee delivered one of the sharpest attacks yet on the dissident MPs, alleging that personal ambition rather than ideological differences lay behind their actions. He said, “The rebel MPs cannot live without power; they want bungalows, cars, and security, which is why they are doing all this.”

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference Kirti Azad, says, "Through the Trinamool Congress, the party of Maa, Mati, Manush, with Didi's blessings and the support and guidance of Abhishek, all 29 of our MPs were elected. I want to ask these 'traitors'... if you were facing… pic.twitter.com/SnlNJvfaEI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2026

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He challenged the dissenting leaders to sever ties with the TMC and seek a fresh mandate from voters under a different political banner.

“Rebel MPs should quit TMC, join BJP or any other party and fight polls, they are traitors,” Banerjee declared.

Kirti Azad Questions Timing Of Dissent

Echoing Banerjee's criticism, Kirti Azad argued that all TMC parliamentarians owed their electoral success to the party's leadership and grassroots support.

“I want to ask these ‘traitors’… if you were facing problems and grievances, why did you express them only after the election? You should have raised those concerns before the election,” Azad said.

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He maintained that the party's MPs were elected under the banner of “Maa, Mati, Manush” and benefited from the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee during their campaigns.

Azad suggested that concerns raised after electoral victories raise questions about the motivations behind the rebellion.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's Exit Cited As Example

During the press conference, Azad also referred to the resignation of former TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, describing it as an example of political accountability.

“Whether those allegations were right or wrong is a separate matter. But at least he demonstrated a sense of political ethics. He resigned from the party he belonged to, gave up the Rajya Sabha membership he held under that party’s symbol, and stepped down. If you also have political ethics, then resign as well and contest elections on a BJP ticket,” Azad added.

Leadership Seeks To Project Unity

Azad also stressed that the party would continue to support its workers across constituencies, particularly in areas where they face political challenges. “We do not betray our own people.”

He further contended that the TMC's recent electoral setbacks were not the result of internal weaknesses but stemmed from coordinated efforts by political opponents.