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HomeNewsIndia'Quit TMC, Join BJP & Fight Polls': Party Leaders Accuse Rebel MPs Of Betraying TMC, Call Them 'Traitors'

'Quit TMC, Join BJP & Fight Polls': Party Leaders Accuse Rebel MPs Of Betraying TMC, Call Them 'Traitors'

TMC leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad intensified attacks on rebel MPs, accusing them of betrayal and acting for the BJP.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC leaders accused rebel MPs of betrayal, BJP ties.
  • Kalyan Banerjee challenged rebels to quit, citing power ambitions.
  • Kirti Azad questioned dissent timing, citing ethical resignations.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) escalated its confrontation with dissident parliamentarians on Tuesday, as senior party leaders publicly accused rebel MPs of betraying the organisation and working in the interests of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing a press conference, TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad launched a strong defence of the party leadership while questioning the motives of lawmakers who have expressed dissent.

Kalyan Banerjee Accuses Rebels Of Chasing Power

Kalyan Banerjee delivered one of the sharpest attacks yet on the dissident MPs, alleging that personal ambition rather than ideological differences lay behind their actions. He said, “The rebel MPs cannot live without power; they want bungalows, cars, and security, which is why they are doing all this.”

 

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He challenged the dissenting leaders to sever ties with the TMC and seek a fresh mandate from voters under a different political banner.

“Rebel MPs should quit TMC, join BJP or any other party and fight polls, they are traitors,” Banerjee declared.

Kirti Azad Questions Timing Of Dissent

Echoing Banerjee's criticism, Kirti Azad argued that all TMC parliamentarians owed their electoral success to the party's leadership and grassroots support.

“I want to ask these ‘traitors’… if you were facing problems and grievances, why did you express them only after the election? You should have raised those concerns before the election,” Azad said.

ALSO READ: Fresh Cabinet Tensions In Karnataka? Byregowda Yet To Take Charge Of Bengaluru Development Portfolio

He maintained that the party's MPs were elected under the banner of “Maa, Mati, Manush” and benefited from the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee during their campaigns.

Azad suggested that concerns raised after electoral victories raise questions about the motivations behind the rebellion.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's Exit Cited As Example

During the press conference, Azad also referred to the resignation of former TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, describing it as an example of political accountability.

“Whether those allegations were right or wrong is a separate matter. But at least he demonstrated a sense of political ethics. He resigned from the party he belonged to, gave up the Rajya Sabha membership he held under that party’s symbol, and stepped down. If you also have political ethics, then resign as well and contest elections on a BJP ticket,” Azad added.

Leadership Seeks To Project Unity

Azad also stressed that the party would continue to support its workers across constituencies, particularly in areas where they face political challenges. “We do not betray our own people.”

He further contended that the TMC's recent electoral setbacks were not the result of internal weaknesses but stemmed from coordinated efforts by political opponents.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the TMC confronting its dissident parliamentarians?

The TMC is confronting them because senior leaders accuse rebel MPs of betraying the organization and working for the BJP. They believe personal ambition, not ideological differences, drives their actions.

What accusations did Kalyan Banerjee make against the rebel MPs?

Kalyan Banerjee accused rebel MPs of chasing power, wanting bungalows, cars, and security. He labeled them

What did Kirti Azad question regarding the dissident MPs?

Kirti Azad questioned why dissidents expressed grievances only after the election, implying a lack of political ethics. He stated MPs owed their success to the party's leadership and grassroots support.

What action did the TMC leadership suggest for the rebel MPs?

Both Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad suggested that rebel MPs should resign from the TMC and fight elections under a different political banner, such as the BJP. This aligns with political ethics.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee West Bengal Politics Kirti Azad Kalyan Banerjee TMC Mamata Banerjee
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