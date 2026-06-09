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HomeCitiesKerala Launches Crackdown On Illegal Fishing As Monsoon Breeding Season Begins

Kerala Launches Crackdown On Illegal Fishing As Monsoon Breeding Season Begins

With the arrival of the monsoon, Kerala has step up action against illegal fishing to protect freshwater water species during breeding season.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kerala fisheries officials enhance protection for freshwater fish species.
  • Special drives target illegal fishing of migratory fish, known as
  • Violators face fines, imprisonment under the Kerala Inland Fisheries Act.

Kochi, Jun 9 (PTI) As the southwest monsoon sets in across Kerala, fisheries officials have stepped up efforts to protect native fresh water fish species during one of the most important periods in their life cycle.

Officials said the Fisheries Department has launched a special drive against illegal fishing practices that target fish migrating from rivers into streams and paddy fields for breeding.

The seasonal movement, locally known as "Oothakayattam", takes place when fish swim against the current in search of suitable breeding grounds.

According to officials, many of the fish caught during this period are carrying eggs, while others are young fish that have not yet matured. Their capture can significantly affect fish populations and threaten the long-term sustainability of inland fisheries.

Special patrolling has been intensified in areas, where authorities say illegal fishing activities have been reported.

According to the department, there has been a growing tendency to block the natural movement of fish by installing trap nets and illegal fish traps in waterways. Such methods prevent fish from reaching breeding areas and can result in large numbers being caught during their migration.

Under the Kerala Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2010, catching breeding fish or juvenile fish is a punishable offence. The law also prohibits the installation of nets or other devices that obstruct the natural movement of fish.

Other banned practices include the use of nets with a mesh size of less than 20 millimetres, fishing without a licence, fishing in protected fish sanctuaries, and the use of poison, electricity or explosives to catch fish.

The department has also warned that sharing or promoting videos that encourage such illegal activities can attract legal action.

Officials said violations of the Act can lead to fines, imprisonment or both.

While first-time offenders may face a fine or jail term, repeated violations can result in stricter penalties.

The enforcement drive comes as authorities seek to protect fish stocks during the breeding season and ensure that Kerala's inland water bodies continue to support fishing communities in the years ahead.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'Oothakayattam' and why is it significant for fish?

'Oothakayattam' is the seasonal upstream migration of fish against the current in search of suitable breeding grounds. It's significant because many fish caught during this period are carrying eggs or are juveniles, impacting future populations.

What illegal fishing practices are officials targeting during the monsoon?

Officials are targeting illegal fishing practices that block the natural movement of fish, such as installing trap nets and illegal fish traps. Catching breeding or juvenile fish is also a primary concern.

What are the legal consequences for violating fishing regulations in Kerala?

Violations under the Kerala Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2010, can lead to fines, imprisonment, or both. Stricter penalties, including legal action for promoting illegal activities, apply to repeat offenders.

Why is the Fisheries Department intensifying its enforcement drive now?

The department is intensifying efforts during the monsoon to protect native freshwater fish species during their critical breeding season. This safeguards fish stocks and ensures the long-term sustainability of inland fisheries for local communities.

Published at : 09 Jun 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Fishing Kerala Freshwater Breeding
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