A grocery trader in Jodhpur suffered severe burn injuries on Monday after his mobile phone suddenly exploded in his trouser pocket. The incident took place at the Mandore Krishi Mandi area.
Jodhpur Trader's Phone Exploded In His Trouser Pocket, Doctors Say Wound Is Deep
A Jodhpur grocery trader suffered deep burn injuries after his mobile phone suddenly exploded in his trouser pocket while he was at work at Mandore Krishi Mandi.
- Jodhpur trader suffered severe burns after phone explosion.
- Mobile phone exploded, burning trader's thigh and fingers.
- Trader hospitalized, receiving treatment for serious burn wounds.
A grocery trader in Jodhpur suffered serious burn injuries on Monday after the mobile phone in his trouser pocket suddenly exploded with a loud blast. The incident took place at Mandore Krishi Mandi area in the city around 3:30 pm. The explosion caused severe burns to the trader's thigh and hand fingers, with the skin peeling off in affected areas.
The incident left nearby traders in a state of shock and panic.
How Did The Phone Explosion Happen?
The trader, Gopal Soni, a resident of Lal Sagar, was working at his grocery shop at Mandore Krishi Mandi when the incident occurred. He was checking something inside the counter drawer when he suddenly heard a loud blast and noticed smoke and fire coming out of his trouser pocket.
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Soni said that his first instinct was that he had received an electric shock from the laptop kept nearby. Within moments, however, he realised his mobile phone had exploded.
Panicking and in pain, he rushed out of the shop and tried to pull the burning phone out of his pocket, during which his fingers also got badly burned.
What Is The Current Condition Of The Injured Trader?
After the incident, Soni was immediately taken to the Satellite Hospital in Mandore. Given the seriousness of his condition, he was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday, where he is currently being treated under the supervision of plastic surgeon Dr. Rajesh Galwa.
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Doctors said the thigh wound is deep and the patient remains under close medical observation. The incident has once again raised serious questions about mobile phone battery safety and how devices are stored and used in daily life. Traders in the mandi area have been left concerned following the incident.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred in Jodhpur involving a grocery trader?
Who was the injured person and what were their injuries?
The injured person was Gopal Soni, a grocery trader. He sustained severe burns to his thigh and hand fingers, with skin peeling off in the affected areas.
Where is the injured trader currently receiving medical treatment?
Gopal Soni was initially taken to Satellite Hospital and later referred to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. He is currently being treated under the supervision of plastic surgeon Dr. Rajesh Galwa.
What was the immediate impact of the phone explosion on the trader?
Soni experienced a loud blast, smoke, and fire from his pocket, initially thinking it was an electric shock. Panicking, he tried to remove the burning phone, further injuring his fingers.