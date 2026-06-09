Jodhpur Trader's Phone Exploded In His Trouser Pocket, Doctors Say Wound Is Deep

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jodhpur trader suffered severe burns after phone explosion.

Mobile phone exploded, burning trader's thigh and fingers.

Trader hospitalized, receiving treatment for serious burn wounds.

A grocery trader in Jodhpur suffered serious burn injuries on Monday after the mobile phone in his trouser pocket suddenly exploded with a loud blast. The incident took place at Mandore Krishi Mandi area in the city around 3:30 pm. The explosion caused severe burns to the trader's thigh and hand fingers, with the skin peeling off in affected areas.

The incident left nearby traders in a state of shock and panic.

How Did The Phone Explosion Happen?

The trader, Gopal Soni, a resident of Lal Sagar, was working at his grocery shop at Mandore Krishi Mandi when the incident occurred. He was checking something inside the counter drawer when he suddenly heard a loud blast and noticed smoke and fire coming out of his trouser pocket.

ALSO READ: Nepal Suspends Indian Mango Imports Over Pesticide Residues Days After Japan Ban

Soni said that his first instinct was that he had received an electric shock from the laptop kept nearby. Within moments, however, he realised his mobile phone had exploded.

Panicking and in pain, he rushed out of the shop and tried to pull the burning phone out of his pocket, during which his fingers also got badly burned.

What Is The Current Condition Of The Injured Trader?

After the incident, Soni was immediately taken to the Satellite Hospital in Mandore. Given the seriousness of his condition, he was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday, where he is currently being treated under the supervision of plastic surgeon Dr. Rajesh Galwa.

ALSO READ: Israel To Install Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue, Strengthening Cultural Ties With India

Doctors said the thigh wound is deep and the patient remains under close medical observation. The incident has once again raised serious questions about mobile phone battery safety and how devices are stored and used in daily life. Traders in the mandi area have been left concerned following the incident.