70-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Removed By Crane In Kolkata After Safety Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata's 70-foot Messi statue dismantled due to instability.

Statue removed carefully, now in PWD custody.

A 70-foot statue of football legend Lionel Messi was removed from Lake Town in Kolkata on Monday after authorities found it had become structurally unstable following recent storms. According to officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), the statue was carefully dismantled from its pedestal and transported on a truck with the help of a hydraulic crane. Authorities said the removal operation was completed without causing any damage to the structure.

Statue Will Remain In PWD Custody

The statue will remain in PWD custody for the time being, with no official decision yet on its new location. However, local speculation suggests it may be reinstalled at either Rabindra Sarobar or Eco Park, subject to approval from the state government. Concerns over the monument's safety emerged after residents reported to the local police that the statue appeared to sway during strong winds and storms. Subsequent inspections by police and PWD officials prompted the contractor to examine the structure, PTI reported.

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The contractor reportedly identified defects in the foundation bolts and warned that the statue had become unsafe, raising fears that it could collapse if left in place.

Statue Installed In 2025

The 70-foot statue of Lionel Messi on Kolkata’s VIP Road was virtually unveiled by the football icon on December 13, 2025. The structure features an eight-foot replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy, taller than Messi himself.

The installation soon sparked criticism, particularly on social media, with many users questioning the statue’s resemblance to the Argentine star. The project was conceptualised by former MLA Sujit Bose, who is currently in Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with an alleged municipal recruitment scam, and sculpted by renowned Kumartuli artist Monti Paul.

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Earlier this year, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court led by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul sought a report from the West Bengal government on whether the statues of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona in Lake Town were erected on government land in violation of existing norms.