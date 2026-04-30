Delhi-NCR Weather: Rain Brings Heatwave Relief; IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts For Storms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom North India temperatures drop significantly due to rainfall.

Delhi experiences sharp fall in maximum, minimum temperatures.

IMD forecasts continued relief with more thunderstorms expected.

Orange and yellow alerts issued for storm activity.

A shift in weather conditions across North India brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat on Wednesday, with Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Haryana witnessing a noticeable dip in temperatures.

The change in weather led to a significant fall in both maximum and minimum temperatures on April 29. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this relief from intense heat is likely to continue through the first week of May.

Rainfall Triggers Sharp Drop in Temperature

In Delhi, the maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees below normal, while the minimum dropped sharply to 20.4°C, 3.4 degrees below average. Just a day earlier, on Tuesday, the city had recorded a maximum of 39.2°C and a minimum of 28.4°C.

The impact of rainfall was evident, with the maximum temperature falling by 2.1 degrees and the minimum plunging by a notable 8 degrees within 24 hours. The IMD said more rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in the Delhi-NCR region, contributing to further cooling.

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IMD Issues Alerts as Storm Activity Intensifies

For the coming days, from May 1 to May 5, skies over Delhi-NCR are expected to remain partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 35°C and 40°C.

For today, the IMD has forecast a minimum temperature between 20°C and 22°C and a maximum between 35°C and 37°C. Wind speeds are expected to range from 30 to 50 km/h during the day, with conditions likely to turn from partly cloudy to overcast.

As the day progresses, light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 50 km/h.

The weather department has issued ‘orange’ and ‘yellow’ alerts for thunderstorms, dust storms and rain across different parts of Delhi. A more severe ‘orange’ alert has been sounded for southwest Delhi, warning of strong winds reaching up to 60 km/h, along with thunderstorms, lightning and light rainfall.

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