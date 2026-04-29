Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesLift Gets Stuck In Noida Society, Three Trapped For 10 Minutes

Lift Gets Stuck In Noida Society, Three Trapped For 10 Minutes

With the power cut, the lift plunged into darkness, the fan stopped, the intercom failed, and the emergency button did not respond.

By : Ravindra Jayant | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Noida West lift incident traps three, highlighting safety concerns.
  • Lift malfunctioned without light, ventilation, and emergency alarm.
  • Residents rescued trapped individuals; safety systems failed to activate.
  • Residents demand lift safety audit and accountability from builder.

Concerns over lift safety in high-rise societies of Noida West have resurfaced after yet another alarming incident on Tuesday, raising serious questions about maintenance and emergency preparedness.

The incident took place at Mahagun Mywoods Society in Greater Noida West, where a lift suddenly got stuck between floors, trapping three people, including an elderly woman, for nearly 10 minutes. What has shocked residents the most is that even the emergency alarm button failed to function during the ordeal.

Also Read: Delhi Cop Who Shared Field With Virat Kohli Races Against Time To Save Lungi Ngidi

No Light, No Ventilation Inside Lift

At the time of the incident, the lift had no lighting and the fan had stopped working, creating a suffocating environment. The trapped individuals began to panic, and the elderly woman’s condition started to deteriorate due to the heat and lack of air. Overwhelmed, she eventually sat down inside the lift. Hearing their cries for help, nearby residents rushed to assist and managed to force open the lift doors to rescue them.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Tower 11 when three residents, including Tushar Kapoor, an elderly domestic worker, and another individual, were descending in the lift. A sudden power outage caused the lift to stop near the 11th floor. With the power cut, the lift plunged into darkness, the fan stopped, the intercom failed, and the emergency button did not respond.

Also Read: Delhi Cop Who Shared Field With Virat Kohli Races Against Time To Save Lungi Ngidi

Tushar Kapoor said they initially assumed the lift would restart within seconds, but as time passed, panic grew. Repeated attempts to use the alarm and call for help went unanswered.

Safety Systems Under Scrutiny

The incident has once again brought lift safety under the spotlight. Residents allege that not only did the alarm system fail, but the Automatic Rescue Device (ARD), which should bring the lift to the nearest floor during a power failure, also did not activate.

Residents have accused the builder and maintenance agencies of negligence, pointing out that despite hefty monthly maintenance charges, basic safety measures are not being ensured. They have now demanded a comprehensive safety audit of all lifts in the society and strict action against those responsible.

Before You Go

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Mahagun Mywoods Society?

A lift in Tower 11 got stuck between floors, trapping three people for about 10 minutes. The lift had no lights or ventilation.

What safety systems failed during the incident?

The emergency alarm button and the Automatic Rescue Device (ARD) reportedly failed to function. The intercom also did not work.

What are residents demanding after the incident?

Residents are demanding a comprehensive safety audit of all lifts in the society and strict action against those responsible for the alleged negligence.

What were the conditions inside the lift?

The lift was plunged into darkness with no lighting and the fan had stopped working, creating a suffocating and panic-inducing environment.

Published at : 29 Apr 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida Noida News Lift Accident Greater Noida Mahagun Mywoods
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Lift Gets Stuck In Noida Society, Three Trapped For 10 Minutes
Lift Gets Stuck In Noida Society, Three Trapped For 10 Minutes
Cities
6 Women Killed In Sabarkantha Crash As Bus Hits Van; 8 Others Injured
6 Women Killed In Sabarkantha Crash As Bus Hits Van; 8 Others Injured
Cities
PM Modi Inaugurates Ganga Expressway Connecting Meerut To Prayagraj; Yogi Calls It 'Lifeline'
PM Modi Inaugurates Ganga Expressway Connecting Meerut To Prayagraj; Yogi Calls It 'Lifeline'
Cities
‘Silent On Mob Lynching’: Allahabad HC Raps Rights Panel, Stays EOW Probe Into UP Madrasas
‘Silent On Mob Lynching’: Allahabad HC Raps Rights Panel, Stays EOW Probe Into UP Madrasas
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit
Election Update: Allegations vs Denial as Bengal Poll Tension Escalates
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack Near Kalighat, Urges EC Action
Flash: Heated Political Atmosphere in South 24 Parganas During Voting
LATEST BREAKING: TMC-BJP Clash Erupts in Kalighat as Suvendu Adhikari Faces Protest Crowd
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget