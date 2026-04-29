Lift Gets Stuck In Noida Society, Three Trapped For 10 Minutes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Noida West lift incident traps three, highlighting safety concerns.

Lift malfunctioned without light, ventilation, and emergency alarm.

Residents rescued trapped individuals; safety systems failed to activate.

Residents demand lift safety audit and accountability from builder.

Concerns over lift safety in high-rise societies of Noida West have resurfaced after yet another alarming incident on Tuesday, raising serious questions about maintenance and emergency preparedness.

The incident took place at Mahagun Mywoods Society in Greater Noida West, where a lift suddenly got stuck between floors, trapping three people, including an elderly woman, for nearly 10 minutes. What has shocked residents the most is that even the emergency alarm button failed to function during the ordeal.

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No Light, No Ventilation Inside Lift

At the time of the incident, the lift had no lighting and the fan had stopped working, creating a suffocating environment. The trapped individuals began to panic, and the elderly woman’s condition started to deteriorate due to the heat and lack of air. Overwhelmed, she eventually sat down inside the lift. Hearing their cries for help, nearby residents rushed to assist and managed to force open the lift doors to rescue them.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Tower 11 when three residents, including Tushar Kapoor, an elderly domestic worker, and another individual, were descending in the lift. A sudden power outage caused the lift to stop near the 11th floor. With the power cut, the lift plunged into darkness, the fan stopped, the intercom failed, and the emergency button did not respond.

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Tushar Kapoor said they initially assumed the lift would restart within seconds, but as time passed, panic grew. Repeated attempts to use the alarm and call for help went unanswered.

Safety Systems Under Scrutiny

The incident has once again brought lift safety under the spotlight. Residents allege that not only did the alarm system fail, but the Automatic Rescue Device (ARD), which should bring the lift to the nearest floor during a power failure, also did not activate.

Residents have accused the builder and maintenance agencies of negligence, pointing out that despite hefty monthly maintenance charges, basic safety measures are not being ensured. They have now demanded a comprehensive safety audit of all lifts in the society and strict action against those responsible.